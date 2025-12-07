Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: Race team notes - Alpine

Pierre Gasly: "It was not a great race to end the season and there really is not a lot to say other than we tried our best but our pace was just not enough to really challenge.

"Looking back at the year as a whole, as a team, we can still take a lot from the season. I have been really impressed with how the team has handled a tough year where we have not been competitive. Despite its challenges, everyone has given their all and shown a really great mentality which we can take forwards to next year, so thank you to everyone trackside, at Enstone and at Viry for all their efforts this year. We have a lot of belief in the 2026 project and I am definitely looking forward to a clean slate and a fresh start for everyone. Finally, congratulations to Lando [Norris] on winning the title. It was a close one with Max [Verstappen] and Oscar [Piastri] and any of them could have taken it. For it to be decided by just two points is great for Formula One, so well done to all three, Lando managed to get it done and it's a big moment for him. One day we hope to be in that position and we will continue to work hard to hopefully one day do just that."

Franco Colapinto: "It was a long and difficult race and, ultimately, we lacked pace all weekend. It's been a tricky stretch of races, and we haven't had the results we were expecting. It has been a tough end to the year, but everyone has kept pushing to the very end. It's a year we'd like to put behind us but learn and come back stronger from. Thanks to the entire team for their efforts this year in difficult circumstances. There's still a few weeks to push at the factory and wrap things up before the holidays. After that, it will be time to rest and reset for what will be an important year for myself and the team. Finally, congratulations to Lando [Norris]. He's had a great year and is a deserving champion."

Flavio Briatore: "Today's result probably summarises our season where the car has not been competitive enough. It has been a long and often tough season for everyone at the team. I know everyone is eager and motivated to put this campaign behind us and very much ready to push tirelessly to make the next one more of a success. Congratulations to McLaren and Lando Norris on winning both championships. Their level this year has been extraordinary and they have been the benchmark in Formula One this season. For now, the hard work doesn't stop as we look ahead to a better 2026."