Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: Qualifying team notes - Alpine

Pierre Gasly: "We did a great job overnight to improve the car and it felt like we made a good step from yesterday.

"The car was set-up well but today's result is, quite honestly, just a reflection of our performance at this track. It was a very tight Qualifying throughout and we have been on the wrong end of a tenth or two to our competitors across the weekend so far. We had to go for it on the final run on Softs as we had the lap time deletion for track limits on my first run. I was very happy with my final lap, all the corners came together and that was really all we had in our hands. We have the final race of the season tomorrow. It is also the final race with our colleagues from Viry on the power unit side. I am very grateful for everything they have done especially in my Alpine career. We will give it our all for them and see what result we come out with at the end."

Franco Colapinto: "The difficulties of yesterday carried over to today unfortunately. I think Pierre found more pace and did a better job than me. We made some changes which made a difference, but I still didn't feel totally comfortable. I felt in a decent place at the start of the weekend, and we need to understand why we haven't been able to make the same improvements across the weekend as others did. We put a lot of pressure on our final lap due to track limits, which was my own doing. There are a few places around the lap where you're right on the limit, and the margins are so tight, you have to push or risk losing time. We need to work hard overnight and give it our best tomorrow. It's an important day for everyone at the team at the final race for Viry, so we'll give it our all to try and give them a nice result."