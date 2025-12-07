Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: Race team notes - Ferrari

Split strategies for the two Scuderia Ferrari HP drivers, with Charles, starting from P5 on Mediums and Lewis, who qualified 16th and needed to make up ground in the early laps, on Softs.

Leclerc had a good start, making up one place to be fourth, while Hamilton was already P13 by lap 3. After battling with Fernando Alonso Charles got close to Lando Norris and tried to attack him. On lap 8 Lewis pitted for Hards and so did Charles on lap 16, to prevent an undercut from George Russell. Second stop for Lewis on lap 31 as his lap times were slowing. He fitted Mediums and overtook several cars. Leclerc had his second stop 8 laps later, also for Mediums. A very good fourth place for Charles at the chequered flag and a great race for Lewis, who came back from 16th place all the way up to eighth.

Charles Leclerc: I gave it everything and our team executed the race perfectly. Unfortunately, P4 was all there was in it for us today. I really wanted to finish the season on a high, bringing home a podium for everyone, and I was close to Lando (Norris) in a few moments of the race, but it was not enough to make a pass.

Congratulations to Lando for his first title. He has been doing an incredible job of driving this year and it's fully deserved.

A huge thank you to our whole team, both at the track and at home in Italy, for all the hard work put in this year, as well as our Tifosi for their ongoing support. It's been a tough season for us.

Next season is still a blank slate, and we don't know where the other teams stand, so we don't have any real expectations yet. After this week, we will head back to Maranello to regroup, and our job will be to focus all our efforts on preparing for the season ahead as best as we can.

Lewis Hamilton: I'm pleased with today's drive. We made good progress, overtook a lot of cars, and got ourselves back into the points. The two-stop strategy worked well so thank you to the team. It's been a tough season, but the kindness and hard work of everyone at Ferrari means a lot to me. I stand with team and know we have better times ahead.

After testing, I'm looking forward to taking some time to switch off, spend time with my family and friends and will come back refreshed and stronger in January.

Congratulations to Lando. It's great to see a fellow Brit win the championship. I'm proud of the work he's put in over the years and this result is fully deserved.

Fred Vasseur: First of all congratulations to Lando on winning the title. Ever since his days in karting it was obvious that he has a special talent and this title is well deserved and well done also to McLaren for giving him the equipment to get the job done.

Overall, this has not been a bad weekend for us in terms of pure performance, but it came a bit too late following a very tough start on Friday after which the team at the track and back in the factory did a very good job to recover for Saturday, by making very big changes to the cars. However, when you have to recover like this, it's all about fine tuning the details and we weren't able to do that. That affected our qualifying as the field was so close and then today our race pace was good and with Charles we were matching Lando's pace, but in the current F1 where the gaps are so small, if you leave anything on the table you pay the price. Lewis also had a good race with very strong pace, he pulled off some nice overtaking moves and the motivation was there. But across the whole team, if we want better results we must work on having better weekends from the start of practice.

I want to thank everyone in the team at the track and all the people back in Maranello for all their hard work all year and of course thanks also to the Tifosi for their support this season, because even when we were struggling, and we had some very tough weekends, they were always behind us, always supportive and you can't imagine the positive energy this has given us throughout all the year.