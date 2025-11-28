No regrets, insists Hamilton of Ferrari move

Dismissing his Las Vegas negativity, Lewis Hamilton insists that he doesn't regret joining Ferrari.

It's fair to say that, other than success in terms of selling merchandise, the seven-time world champion's move to Maranello has been a bit of a damp squib so far.

Yes, there was the Sprint win in China, but really... is that what all concerned were really hoping for?

Having been publicly criticised by Ferrari chairman John Elkann, Hamilton lined up on the grid in Las Vegas on the same day an article in the Daily Mail described him as being "delusional" for opting to continue racing.

Having failed to make it out of Q1, the Briton eventually finished tenth but was promoted following the disqualification of the two McLaren drivers.

In the post-race interview he was clearly down, and rather than heading to a team debrief a quick session with the Samaritans seemed more in order.

However, heading into the penultimate of his 'first' (?) season at Maranello, the Briton insists he has no regrets.

Asked how he looks back on his first year with the Italian legends, he replied: "I don't, I just look forwards.

"There's not really much to say," he added, when urged. "The results have shown there's some positives to take from it and you just move forwards.

Asked about the positives, he said: "Gelled with the team and there's amazing passion within the team. And just going to focus on next year.

Posed the old... if you knew then... question, he said: "Well firstly, that's a hypothetical question so I wouldn't really go into that, but I would absolutely. I don't regret the decision I made joining the team, I know it takes time to build and grow within an organisation and I expected that. So yes."

Asked if the passion that surrounds Ferrari has helped him, he said: "The passion is the most special thing about the brand and the people that work for it.

"And then the Tifosi," he smiled, "as we travel around the world, the amazing support that we get. I think that probably makes it even harder when we have the more difficult weekends because you can see how passionate, how dedicated, and how hard every single person is working back at the factory, and the results are not reflecting or rewarding them. So, you feel it more. It's a big emotional bubble that's quite precious."

Of course, a question that needed to be asked is whether he feels concerned by the performance gap to his teammate.

"I'm not concerned about it," he insisted. "No. Of course, I've just been focusing on my side during this period.

"Obviously, Charles has done a great job. He's been there for seven years. He's got a team around him that he's worked with for many years. So, it's a well-oiled machine. On my side, it's a new group of people. For me, it's a new environment that I'm still getting used to working with.

"Then I had another new member halfway through the year. So, we're all working as hard as we can, but getting that to work as well as someone that's had it for several years is not - you don't just do it like that. It takes a bit of time."

Looking forward to 2026, a year of massive change for the sport, and one that could/will decide the futures of a number of drivers, Hamilton said: "We have a lot of work to do, for sure, over winter. We'll analyse the season.

"There are lots of improvements we need to make collectively, but I think no one's under any illusion in the team that we all have to play our part. And I believe that we can. So, yeah, I'm hoping we implement and make those changes, along with hopefully a better package next year."