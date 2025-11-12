Hamilton and Leclerc react to Elkann criticism

Told to spend less time talking, Ferrari drivers take to social media in reaction to Ferrari chairman's public criticism.

In the aftermath of a disappointing weekend in Brazil - the team's third point-less race weekend of the season - which saw the Maranello outfit slip to fourth in the standings, Ferrari chairman, John Elkann praised the teams designers, engineers and just about everyone else bar the drivers... and strategists.

"We have drivers who it's important that they focus on driving and talk less," he told Sky Italia, "because we still have important races ahead of us and it's not impossible to get second place. In Bahrain, we won the WEC title. When Ferrari is united, you get results."

Ironically, his talk of a united Ferrari has had quite the opposite effect, with veteran Italian journalist, Leo Turrini, who has enjoyed a hot line to the very heart of the Maranello outfit for decades, was quick to criticise Elkann for his comments.

"Never a moment of joy," he wrote, in reaction to Elkann's claim. "Let's put it that way. Would Montezemolo have ever spoken about Ferrari's drivers the way John Elkann did today? Never. Truly never a joy.

"To sum it up, after a weekend full of mixed emotions for Ferrari fans, the successor to Enzo Ferrari, Luca di Montezemolo and Sergio Marchionne does what? He launches a direct attack on Leclerc and Hamilton. Yes, they might have their faults, but you can't pin the failure of an entire F1 season on them.

"If Ferrari hasn't won a drivers' title since 2007 and a constructors' trophy in even longer, then clearly the problem doesn't lie with the 2025 drivers," he continued. "Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton have often been the only reason the team even salvaged some points from a disastrous year.

"If Gianni Agnelli's grandson truly believes that the problem at Ferrari is talkative drivers, then at the very least, he needs to change his advisers, consultants, and managers," Turrini's onslaught continued. "Because let's be honest - if since Schumacher and Raikkonen Ferrari hasn't won again, it's certainly not the fault of Alonso, Vettel, Leclerc, or Hamilton. And if they still don't understand that, then we'll truly never win again."

Though not mentioning Elkann or his comments directly, Leclerc took to social media to reflect on the weekend.

"Disappointing to come back home with nearly no points at all for the team in what is a critical moment of the season to fight for the 2nd place in the constructors' championship," he wrote.

"It's uphill from now and it's clear that only unity can help us turn that situation around in the last three races," he added, the call for unity no doubt a nod to the chairman. "We'll give it all, as always."

"In the end, it wasn't the race we wanted," wrote Hamilton on Instagram. "It's gutting, especially after some good progress, but we will move on.

"I back my team. I back myself. I will not give up. Not now, not then, not ever!" he insisted.

