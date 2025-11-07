"I have a pretty long contract," insists Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton has dismissed speculation over his future with Ferrari, insisting that he and the team are mutually committed.

Let's be honest, it hasn't been the fairy-tale that had been hoped for, other than the sprint win in Shanghai the seven-time world champion hasn't even made it to the podium, far less done 'a Mansell' and won first time out - Il Leone having scored that remarkable victory in Brazil, albeit in Rio.

There have been a few moments, but for the most part Hamilton's debut season with the sport's most iconic team has been a disappointment, though all concerned have worked hard to play this down.

However, with no obvious sign of improvement, some are looking elsewhere along the pitlane at some of the upcoming youngsters, wondering if the likes of Oliver Bearman might be a better prospect.

"Normally when you do a contract, it's usually the year before you start to talk about it," Hamilton told reporters in Brazil. "I mean, I have a pretty long contract. So, I'm a little bit far from that right now," he added, after being asked if he was negotiating a new deal.

Asked specifically about Bearman, who finished a superb fourth last time out, Hamilton said: "I think it was amazing. I was so happy for him, but also, his first race, just the progress he's been making.

"Again, a really nice lad. Great approach, very approachable, and I think he did a phenomenal job there. I think they've been doing a great job over the course of the year."

The Briton also took the opportunity to hit out at the penalty meted out to him in Mexico for running wide and seeking to gain an advantage as he battled Max Verstappen.

"There is not any clarity and that is part of the big issue, transparency and accountability and also that kind of secrecy as to how decisions are made," he said.

"It is something that definitely needs to be tackled," he continued. "I don't know if they are aware of the weight of their decisions and that they steer careers and can decide results of the championship as we have seen in the past.

"Something needs to be done," he warned.