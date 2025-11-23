Las Vegas Grand Prix: Race team notes - Ferrari

Immediately after the start there were a few collisions in the middle of the pack, with Fernando Alonso touching Charles, forcing him wide, so that the Ferrari driver lost one position.

The majority of drivers, including Leclerc, started on the Medium tyres, but Lewis, starting from the back, lined up on Hards. The Englishman then took advantage of the midfield chaos to move up as high as 12th by lap 2.

Earlier, on lap 5, Charles passed Oliver Bearman to take seventh place and he was 5th on lap 15, having passed Oscar Piastri and Isack Hadjar. Alex Albon misjudged his breaking and clipped Lewis on lap 13, luckily with no significant consequences for the Brit. On lap 24 Charles pitted for Hards rejoining ninth, ahead of Carlos Sainz. 5 laps later Lewis pitted for Mediums, back on track in tenth place. For the final part of the race Charles was sixth, stuck in a train with Kimi Antonelli and Piastri, not being able to overtake, partly because of graining. Lewis grabbed the final point for tenth place.

Charles Leclerc: Mixed feelings on my side. I am not satisfied finishing P6, but if I look back at my race, I didn't leave anything on the table, I had some good battles and took the right risks, so on a personal note, I am satisfied with my performance today.

The first stint was entertaining with good overtakes, working my way forward, but after our stop, it became more difficult. Our straight-line speed was not the strongest, so it was difficult to fight with our competitors. I made up for it a bit with how I was braking, but with Oscar (Piastri) in Kimi's (Antonelli) DRS, it was difficult to catch them to try and gain more places.

We have two more races to go and we want to close the season on a high, bringing home a win for everyone in our team. I will give it everything.

Lewis Hamilton: It was a tough evening, definitely not one I'll look back on fondly. We got off to a strong start and I was able to make up a good number of places in the first stint. The contact with Albon in the second stint caused some damage, which affected the pace and made it harder to close in on Hülkenberg.

On the upside, we still managed to get back into the points, and every point matters for the Constructors'. Big thanks to the fans who showed up in such huge numbers despite the really cold weather.

Fred Vasseur: Lewis had a great start from P20, recovering very well. It's true that none of us really knew what to expect from the tyres and we were surprised to see Antonelli able to do 48 laps with the Hard when some other cars were struggling. The difference was that Kimi was always in clean air, whereas if you follow someone, it damages the tyres and has a huge impact on your race. So we recovered well, but it was not enough. We had good pace today, but Charles' aero choice meant it was very difficult for him to overtake. It's true he was pushing "like an animal" as he said on the radio. When the others began to struggle on tyres he was able to overtake, but later it became difficult. Now there are still two races to go and our target is still to try and win a race before the end of the season.