Qatar Grand Prix: Practice & Sprint Shootout notes - Ferrari

FP1: Charles and Lewis completed their planned programme without any problems, getting to grips with the track, like the rest of the field running first the hardest compound before switching to the softest to prepare for qualifying. The track surface was very dirty at first, but evolved as the cars put the laps in.

SQ1: As per the regulations all the cars were on the Medium tyres. The track was still evolving, so all the drivers had enough fuel on board to run several laps to make the most of the improvement in track condition. Charles got through the session but Lewis took no further part in proceedings, excluded in 18th place.

SQ2: Once again, the rules require use of the Medium compound, with the added limitation of doing no more than six laps on a set in order to complete the 19 laps of tomorrow's Sprint race, without having to make a pit stop because of the requirement to run no more than 25 laps on any one set of tyres. The track was still evolving so that all drivers did two flying laps. Charles set his best time on his second one, to get through to the final part in seventh place.

SQ3: The ten remaining drivers were all on Soft tyres. They all went for two attempts on the one set. Charles set his best time on the first one, unable to improve on the second and therefore had to settle for ninth place.

Charles Leclerc: Our qualifying could have been better, and I think that we had the potential to be in the top 5 today. The car ahead of me slowed down before turn 15 on my final lap, so I couldn't build enough of a gap and started the lap too close to him. It's part of the game, but it was unfortunate for us. I'll push in the Sprint race tomorrow and hope to have some good battles.

Lewis Hamilton: Tough day out there. We tried a couple of different set ups and it just didn't work out for us, but we'll dig into the data tonight and figure out how to come back fighting for a better day tomorrow.