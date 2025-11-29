Qatar Grand Prix: Sprint & Qualifying team notes - Ferrari

Sprint Race: Lewis started from the pit lane following some set-up changes on his car made under Parc Fermé regulations. All drivers opted for the Medium tyres, the best choice for a 19 lap race. Charles didn't get a good start from ninth on the grid. He dropped down to 13th place on the opening lap, battling with oversteer. Unable to make up any ground he eventually finished in that same position. Lewis crossed the finish line in 17th place, having struggled throughout the Sprint.

Q1: After the Sprint race the team worked on the cars' set-up to improve it for qualifying. Charles and Lewis each went for three runs - two on new Soft tyres - but while the Monegasque was eighth fastest to make the cut to Q2, the Englishman encountered traffic on his final attempt and had to settle for 18th place on the grid.

Q2: Charles once again used two new sets, setting the ninth fastest time to get through to the final phase.

Q3: In the last session Charles had no new Softs left and therefore ran two used sets. Pushing the car to its limit on his first attempt, Charles spun at turn 15, luckily with no consequences. He will start from 10th on the grid tomorrow.

Charles Leclerc: We gave it our all. This weekend has been very tough so far. We just don't have the pace needed in the car on this type of track and were struggling to put in good laps in qualifying.

We can't hide our disappointment. I don't have big expectations for tomorrow, but I'll try to reset and will do my best as always to bring home a good result for the team.

Lewis Hamilton: P18 is a disappointing result and doesn't reflect the hard work the team has put in over the last two days. Clearly this track doesn't seem to suit our car and we're still working to identify a set-up that meets its needs. We'll keep pushing, analyse the data tonight, and look for every opportunity to put ourselves back in the points tomorrow.