Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: Qualifying team notes - Red Bull

Max Verstappen: "It was a Simply Lovely Qualifying.

"We did well the whole weekend, have been fine tuning the car and then also made some final changes which helped the car a little bit. This allowed me to push a bit more to the limit and extract the most out of the car. We were improving nicely in Qualifying and then found a little bit more lap time with the corners. The big question mark is can we keep up that pace in the race? Thank you to Yuki for the tow, it helped for sure, but it was nice of him to give up one of his laps. He was a great Team player, so thank you for that. Tomorrow, the plan is to win the race and then we need a bit of luck to win the Championship, it's as simple as that. We will go all out and have nothing to lose, whether we need to attack or defend. The most important battle needs to happen tomorrow and we need to outscore them by 12 points; we knew that if we wanted to be in the fight we had to be first. I have the least to lose and I am very relaxed. It is exciting to be on Pole, but we just need a bit of luck for the rest of it and some Abu Dhabi magic."

Yuki Tsunoda: "Because of the pitlane incident in FP3, we had to change back to the old floor on my car, which did compromise performance somewhat and was not ideal. I knew it could be difficult to get through to Q3 but I was able to do that. I have been able to help Max and that was always the aim, I am proud of that today. I will try to support Max as much as possible tomorrow, that is my goal and my main focus. It might not be a straightforward strategy but if I can help Max to win a fifth Drivers' Championship, then that is the priority. The top 10 looks very tight, so let's see what I can do."

Laurent Mekies: "It really was an amazing job from everyone today, from Max, Yuki and the Team. Max could've taken pole on both his runs today he was that quick. We weren't the fastest on track yesterday, but the car has really improved with each session to get into a great condition for Quali this evening. Well done to everyone for having nailed the right window of the car which allowed us to extract everything from it. We managed to get both cars into Q3 which is great and Yuki did an excellent job on the first run with the tow he gave Max. Of course, there are no points on Saturday here, but we've given ourselves an opportunity to give it our all. Our full concentration and focus turns to maximising everything we can from the car tomorrow, because we cannot control what happens behind us. Everyone here and in Milton Keynes has worked hard to be in this position, fighting for titles to the very end, so it is a privileged position to be in. Whatever happens tomorrow, it has been a sensational end to the year for us."