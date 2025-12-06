Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: Qualifying team notes - Haas

MoneyGram Haas F1 Team drivers Esteban Ocon and Ollie Bearman qualified 8th and 11th respectively for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Round 24 of the 2025 FIA Formula 1 World Championship.

Both drivers eased through the opening knockout sector - Q1. Bearman's first stint on a new set of Pirelli P Zero Red softs delivered his fastest lap - a 1:23.254 (P9). Ocon set his best lap on a second set of the soft rubber - a 1:23.334 (P12). Q2 saw Bearman run a used set of softs to start before a new set delivered a 1:23.041, the rookie claiming P11 on the timesheets - just one spot shy of making it into Q3. Ocon captured a spot in the top 10 stage thanks to a best second effort of 1:23.023 to take P9 at the end of Q3.

Following an initial Q3 run on scrubbed softs, Ocon ran a fresh set to deliver a faster lap of 1:22.913 - the Frenchman sealing P8 at the checkered flag.

Ollie Bearman: "It's a shame to miss out, but it was a very tight session and every millisecond counted out there tonight. Ultimately, I had a bit of an interrupted qualifying, being on a used set for my first run in Q2, then, as a result, it was a big jump to go onto the new set. The car has the pace, but I just didn't quite put the lap together. I'm looking forward to the race tomorrow as I think there will be some opportunities, and generally the car has been quick all weekend."

Esteban Ocon: "I'm super happy - delighted to say the least. It was honestly the lowest moment of the season yesterday, it was really a bad feeling being half a second away from where we should be. We were lost and changed everything on the car overnight, and the car today feels much better. It's transformed, and we're suddenly where we should be, so a big thanks to the team for their continual support. In the tough times, we've stuck together, and that makes the difference. It's a bit late, so there are some regrets there as we could've had a lot more points, but we'll take today, review things, and hopefully it's a good foundation for next year. It's all to play for tomorrow, we start from the points, and hopefully we convert that."

Ayao Komatsu, Team Principal: "I'm very happy to get Esteban back up there in qualifying today. He was the best part of half a second off it yesterday, without any obvious issues. Overnight, we made set-up changes to the car, and that worked very well straight away. That was very pleasing and gives the team confidence, and of course it gives lots of confidence to Esteban as well. In Q1, we operated well - using two new sets of tires with Esteban - and although we knew there was a chance of only needing one set with Ollie, the margin was too tight to park it.

"In Q2, Esteban did a great job. Ollie's reference wasn't a new tire because he kept two new sets of medium tires for the race, which meant he'd have one less set for Q2. He missed getting into Q3 by seven thousandths of a second, and the frustrating thing is you could see the loss in a straight line, so we're looking into that.

"Esteban in Q3 - using one set of used and one set of new softs - did a very good job. It's very difficult around here to put a perfect lap together, so for us to be frustrated about losing P6 by one hundredth, but being where we were yesterday, we've come a long way. The potential is high with this car, and what Ollie has felt all weekend is very good. Tomorrow, we need to get a good start, focus on ourselves, race hard and do the best we can. What will happen, will happen, but I don't think we can be too hung up on the result, we just need to concentrate on our own race."