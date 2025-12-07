Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: Race team notes - Williams

James Vowles, Team Principal: First and foremost, congratulations to Lando on a well-deserved Championship.

For us, this marks the end of a really successful 2025. In a couple of days, we'll be testing here in Abu Dhabi in preparation for 2026 and, in just a few weeks' time, the 2026 car will be a reality and I can't wait. This is a good moment to say thank you to everyone that has been behind us for not just this year but for many years. It's the start of our journey and I can't wait for what's next. Thank you very much.

Carlos Sainz: We haven't been strong all weekend and today was a normal race with not much going on. We committed to a one-stop strategy and got stuck in a train of DRS, so there was little to do from there with the pace we had.

More importantly, looking at the season as a whole, it's one to be proud of! I've stuck to my way of doing things, improved progressively throughout the year together with the team and, overall, we finished in good form. Fifth in the Constructors' Championship was an ambitious target, and we got it, so I'm incredibly happy.

We need to stay hungry and continue to push all together. We have built solid foundations for next year but there is always margin for improvement. Thanks to the entire team for their effort and to every single one of our fans out there, your support means everything to us!

Last but not least, a massive congratulations to Lando on his first Drivers' Championship! He's an incredible driver and he has proven that you can achieve your highest goals staying true to yourself! Congrats my muppet friend! Well deserved!

Alex Albon: Firstly, I'm very happy for Lando and his Championship win. He's taken a big step forward this year, risen to the pressure and his title is well-deserved.

For us, it was a tricky race today. We had a great start, but we were never in a place where we had the tyre advantage, which meant we were stuck in a bit of a train.

The last few races have been tough, but overall, it's been a great season for us. I'm proud of the team and proud to finish top of the midfield. There's no big secret behind it; just hard work, good leadership from James, and building some strong foundations. We've come a long way this season, and we're heading into 2026 with a lot of optimism and a great mentality. I'm confident we can do great things next year, so I'm already excited to get back on track in 2026!