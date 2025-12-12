Concorde Agreement secures F1's future through to 2030

All 11 teams have signed the ninth Concorde Agreement, securing the future of F1 through to 2030.

The FIA and Formula 1 Group have announced the signing of the latest Concorde Governance Agreement, the contract which defines the regulatory framework and governance terms of the Formula One World Championship until 2030.

This follows the announcement in March that the 2026 Commercial Concorde Agreement had been signed by all the teams and Formula 1 Group.

Together, these agreements constitute the ninth Concorde Agreement, representing a major step forward in the professionalisation and global development of the sport.

First introduced in 1981, the Concorde Agreements are designed to promote sporting fairness, technological innovation and operational excellence, and align all key stakeholders around a shared vision for structured governance and continued growth of the sport. Each iteration of the Concorde Agreements has shaped the Formula One World Championship into the global spectacle it is today.

According to the official statement, the agreement announced today "marks the beginning of a new era of collaboration between the FIA and Formula 1 Group, who have worked together to write the next chapter in the sport's history, demonstrating mutual respect, transparency and shared purpose between the two organisations".

It also "confirms the participation of all the teams, including Cadillac, through the end of the decade, and provides a "stable foundation for the sporting and technical evolution of the sport".

"The Concorde Agreement underscores the commitment of the FIA, Formula 1 Group and all teams to continue growing and developing the sport," reads the statement, "and to keep driving the momentous expansion it has seen in recent years. The new contract enables the FIA to invest further in improved race regulation, race direction, stewarding and technical expertise for the benefit of the Championship, and means the sport can continue to evolve, providing exciting technological innovation and sporting action for fans, broadcasters and partners, all within a stable and structured regulatory framework. Combined with record viewership growth, a dynamic race calendar, and increasing engagement from younger audiences, the FIA Formula One World Championship enters this next chapter with unprecedented momentum".

"The ninth Concorde Agreement secures the FIA Formula One World Championship's long-term future and I am proud of the dedication that has been invested in this process," said Mohammed Ben Sulayem. "I would like to thank Stefano Domenicali and his team in what has been a strong collaboration, building a framework grounded in fairness, stability, and shared ambition. This agreement allows us to continue modernising our regulatory, technological, and operational capabilities, including supporting our race directors, officials, and the thousands of volunteers whose expertise underpin every race. We are ensuring that Formula 1 remains at the forefront of technological innovation, setting new standards in global sport."

"Today is an important day for Formula 1," added Stefano Domenicali. "As we celebrate seventy-five years of this incredible sport, we are proud to write the next chapter in our long and amazing history. This agreement ensures that Formula 1 is in the best possible position to continue to grow around the world. I want to thank the President of the FIA, Mohammed Ben Sulayem and all the teams for the collaboration and determination to achieve the best results for the entire sport in our discussions. We have a huge amount to be proud of, but we also are focussed on the opportunities and exciting potential for Formula 1 in the years ahead."

Of course, with even the minnow teams said to be worth "north of a billion", and Toto Wolff eyeing the Dallas Cowboys fourfold increase in value over the last five years, why wouldn't they.