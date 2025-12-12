Mohammed Ben Sulayem re-elected FIA president

Mohammed Ben Sulayem has begun his second term as FIA president.

"Over the past four years, the FIA has undergone a wide-ranging transformation, improving governance, operations and restoring the financial health of the federation," said the FIA in its press release. "These changes have strengthened the FIA's position as the world's governing body for motorsport and the leading authority on safe, sustainable, and affordable mobility.

"Under Mohammed Ben Sulayem's leadership the FIA has reversed a €-24.0m loss in 2021 to a robust operating result of €4.7m in 2024, the strongest financial result the federation has seen in almost 10 years. Today at the FIA Annual General Assemblies, the FIA announced a 2025 operating result forecast of €4.4m, showing continued momentum and sustained financial improvement. This renewed stability has enabled increased long-term investment in Member Clubs and strategic programmes worldwide.

"Underpinning this momentum is wider institutional reform over the last four years, with strengthened budgetary discipline, enhanced external audit processes and modernised governance structures, resulting in greater transparency, accountability and professional standards across the organisation.

"In addition to these reforms, the FIA has established a commercial function and strengthened its global institutional identity across both motorsport and mobility, expanding regional development activity, supporting grassroots participation, and deepening engagement with international partners on safety, sustainable mobility and the future of transport.

"Thank you to all our FIA Members for voting in remarkable numbers and placing your trust in me once again," said Ben Sulayem. "We have overcome many obstacles but here today, together, we are stronger than ever.

"It is truly an honour to be FIA President, and I am committed to continuing to deliver for the FIA, for motorsport, for mobility, and for our Member Clubs in every region around the world. The election was conducted in line with the FIA's statutes through a robust and transparent voting process, reflecting the democratic foundations of the federation and the collective voice of its global membership."

As previously reported, Ben Sulayem went into the election unchallenged due to the fact that the prospective candidates, Tim Mayer, Virginie Philippot and Laura Villars were unable to obtain the requisite support under the recently established rules.

However, earlier this month the Paris Judicial Court deemed that Villars challenge to the election process should proceed to a full trial, meaning that while today's election could go ahead the result may not stand.

A first hearing is scheduled for 16 February 2026.