World Motor Sport Council decisions

Meeting in Uzbekistan, the World Motor Sport Council has made a number of decisions relating to Formula 1 including a much-needed tweak to the Sprint.

"For the first time in 15 years, there was a three-way fight for the championship decided at the final race, and what a race it was," said President Ben Sulayem in reaction to Sunday's Abu Dhabi Grand Prix which saw three drivers in contention until the final race for the first time since 2010.

"This year-long battle was a fitting end to the current regulations cycle, as we look forward to the significant changes that will come in 2026," he added.

"The new technical regulations we have discussed and approved within this Council will deliver safe, sustainable, and thrilling racing. Thank you to all involved with this process that will drive Formula 1 into a new era."

With the new approved regulations, the new structure of the 2026 Formula 1 Regulations has finally been completed. The Regulations are now split in six sections as follows:

Section A: General Regulatory Provisions

Section B: Sporting Regulations

Section C: Technical Regulations

Section D: Financial Regulations (for F1 Teams)

Section E: Financial Regulations (for PU Manufacturers)

Section F: Operational Regulations

The World Council approved the creation of the new 'Section A' of the Formula 1 Regulations. This 'General' section creates consistency between all other sections and to avoid duplications or contradictions. It adopts a more rigorous legal framework, previously introduced with the Financial Regulations.

Minor updates and refinements to the other Sections of the F1 Regulations were approved by the World Council.

The main sporting changes are:

Sprint Qualifying dry tyre limitations will no longer be removed when a period of Sprint Qualifying is declared wet.

The operational personnel limit for 2026 will temporarily increase to 60, to ensure teams can operate the new generation of cars effectively.

Race suspension and resumption procedures have been simplified.

The return to single pre-season test from 2027 onwards has been confirmed.

Out-of-Competition Tyre Testing car specifications have been amended as necessitated by the generational car change for 2026.

An allowance has been made for FP1 at a Sprint event to be extended following a red flag, to ensure that competitors are afforded relevant practice time.

There have been updates to Driver Adjustable Bodywork (SLM / CM) usage - these amendments have been made to ensure congruity with Technical Regulations, as well as finalise details of SLM usage in several scenarios.

The main technical changes are:

Minor changes to Article C3 for clarification, including those related to deflection tests procedures.

Changes to the power unit regulations were made to refine the energy management provisions.

Also, worth noting, ahead of the 2026 season, the FIA announced a new superlicence points allocation for IndyCar.

Previously, the top ten finishers in the championship were awarded superlicence points on a 40-30-20-10-8-6-4-3-2-1 basis, from next season the allocation is 40-30-25-20-15-10-8-6-3-1, thereby reinforcing the series as F1's second feeder series, behind F2 but ahead of F3.