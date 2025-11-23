A grid drop for Bortoleto in Qatar

Gabriel Bortoleto has been handed a 5-place grid dop for next weekend's Qatar Grand Prix.

Using positioning/marshalling system data and video evidence, the stewards deemed that the Brazilian braked extremely late and as a result collided with Lance Stroll at the start of today's race.

Even though this was a Lap 1 Turn 1 incident, mitigating circumstances do not exist and hence the standard 10 second penalty would have applied, however as the Sauber driver retired, the penalty was converted into a grid penalty for the next race in which he participates.

"It was my fault," admitted Bortoleto. "I think I just misjudged the grip that I had and where I was on track.

"I had a very good launch and went for a move on the inside of the Williams, and when I put the car on the left-hand side of the Williams, it was already time to brake and I broke like five metres too late, then just arrived a bit too long in the corner. I had no angle to do the corner because I was completely on the inside, and just misjudged it. It was my fault."

"It happens," said a surprisingly calm Stroll. "It's racing. Sometimes these things happen and it is what it is."

Check out our Sunday gallery from Las Vegas here.