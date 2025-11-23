Site logo

A grid drop for Bortoleto in Qatar

NEWS STORY
23/11/2025

Gabriel Bortoleto has been handed a 5-place grid dop for next weekend's Qatar Grand Prix.

Using positioning/marshalling system data and video evidence, the stewards deemed that the Brazilian braked extremely late and as a result collided with Lance Stroll at the start of today's race.

Even though this was a Lap 1 Turn 1 incident, mitigating circumstances do not exist and hence the standard 10 second penalty would have applied, however as the Sauber driver retired, the penalty was converted into a grid penalty for the next race in which he participates.

"It was my fault," admitted Bortoleto. "I think I just misjudged the grip that I had and where I was on track.

"I had a very good launch and went for a move on the inside of the Williams, and when I put the car on the left-hand side of the Williams, it was already time to brake and I broke like five metres too late, then just arrived a bit too long in the corner. I had no angle to do the corner because I was completely on the inside, and just misjudged it. It was my fault."

"It happens," said a surprisingly calm Stroll. "It's racing. Sometimes these things happen and it is what it is."

Check out our Sunday gallery from Las Vegas here.

LATEST NEWS

more news >

RELATED ARTICLES

LATEST IMAGES

galleries >
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images

POST A COMMENT

sign in

or Register for a Pitpass ID to have your say

Please note that all posts are reactively moderated and must adhere to the site's posting rules and etiquette.

Post your comment

post comment

READERS COMMENTS

 

No comments posted as yet, would you like to be the first to have your say?

Share this page

X

close

Copyright © Pitpass 2002 - 2025. All rights reserved.

about us  |  advertise  |  contact  |  privacy & security  |  rss  |  terms