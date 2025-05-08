Pato O'Ward to drive FP1 for McLaren in Mexico

McLaren has announced that Pato O'Ward will participate in Free Practice 1 at the Mexico City Grand Prix for the second year running.

The 25-year-old from Monterrey, Mexico, will take the control of the MCL39 at Autodromo Hermanos Rodríguez for his home race on Friday 24 October.

Whilst getting valuable time in the MCL39, O'Ward will provide support across the race weekend, providing feedback to help with the car's set up for Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri to take the track.

The outing is part of his continued role as a McLaren reserve driver in the team's F1 reserve driver pool. Following the conclusion of his Arrow McLaren driving duties in the 2025 NTT IndyCar Series, O'Ward will be available to the team in the same role he held throughout McLaren's championship winning season in 2024.

The team will announce plans for the three remaining young driver Free Practice sessions in due course.

"I'm excited to be jumping back in the car for FP1 at my home race this year," said O'Ward. "The Mexico City fans were unbelievable last time out, and it was a great feeling being able to extract everything from the programme that the team had planned. I'm looking forward to going again this year, working with Zak, Andrea and the whole team."

"Pato provided an appreciated contribution last season and continues to impress in the NTT IndyCar Series," added Andrea Stella, "making him a suitable driver for the Free Practice 1 session.

"This will provide further knowledge for Pato as he continues to be available as part of our reserve driver pool for the second year, ensuring we have a wide pool of drivers available to be called upon if required."