A reprimand for Red Bull

Red Bull is given a reprimand after Max Verstappen exceeded the time limit between the Safety Car lines, while Haas is fined and McLaren given a warning.

The stewards heard from Verstappen), a team representative and reviewed video, timing, telemetry and in-car video evidence and subsequently determined that the Dutchman was around 6 seconds above the required minimum time between Safety Car Lines 1 and 2 for one lap in SQ2, but complied with the requirement in all other laps.

Telemetry showed that the Dutchman was driving with a constant speed throughout the lap without any other cars around as if he was managing the delta at approx. 6 seconds off the relevant number.

During the hearing the team said that due to a false programming in the car the delta time displayed in the car had an offset of 6 seconds and whilst the driver was managing the delta displayed he was constantly approx. 6 seconds above the minimum time.

The team identified the problem by the end of the first cool-down lap and immediately instructed Verstappen to manage his speed in a way that he would be min. 6 seconds below the delta time displayed in the car, which he did in all following laps. This was confirmed by the telemetry.

The stewards acknowledged that, whilst there has been a breach of the regulations, Verstappen did not drive "unnecessarily slowly" based on the information he had in the car and did not impede any other cars or create any dangerous situation and therefore determine that a penalty for the driver is not warranted. However, a reprimand was issued to the team as they are responsible for ensuring that correct timing information is displayed in the car.

It is worth noting that in different circumstances a more severe penalty might be applied for a similar infringement.

Elsewhere, Esteban Ocon was given a warning for impeding Lando Norris.

The Frenchman stated that he had not received adequate warning of the approach of the McLaren and was being given technical instructions via team radio while making way for another car before being warned about Norris approaching just moments before the incident. An Alpine representative confirmed that the team failed to warn the driver in time.

The Stewards determined that the responsibility for the incident lies mainly with the team as they failed to inform their driver about the incoming car. Therefore a €7.500 fine was imposed on the team based on previous cases.

However, notwithstanding the very late warning and the high speed differential between both cars, Ocon contributed to the situation by moving off line extremely late instead of staying on the racing line as the impeding had already happened and the late move increased the potential of a dangerous crash. Therefore a warning was issued.

McLaren was also given a warning for previously releasing Norris while his car was in an unsafe condition.

The team admitted that they made a genuine mistake by leaving two torches/flashlights in the cockpit when releasing Norris from his garage. However, the Briton realised directly after entering the track that some equipment was in the car and was able to secure both parts shortly after leaving the pit exit before returning slowly to the pits.

The stewards determined that the incident qualified as a car being released in an unsafe condition, but the driver realised the problem extremely quickly and reacted adequately to prevent any unsafe or dangerous situation. This was taken into account in mitigation and a warning was issued to the Woking team.

Check out our Friday gallery from Miami here.