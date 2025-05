Miami extends contract to 2041

Formula 1 has announced that the Miami Grand Prix will remain on the calendar through 2041, following a 10-year extension to its existing agreement with the promoter South Florida Motorsports.

The new deal will make the Miami Grand Prix the longest contracted race on the Formula 1 calendar.

"Since joining Formula 1 in 2022, the Miami race has established itself as one of the most desirable sporting events in the world," according to today's press release, "attracting fans from across the USA and around the globe with a perfect combination of thrilling racing on track and incredible entertainment off it. The race has made a significant impact on the local economy and community, generating more than US$1 billion in economic impact across its first three years. The race organisers have also established internship programmes, worked with local charities, and promoted home-grown businesses each year to ensure that the legacy of the race is felt in the local area.

"South Florida Motorsports was named 2024 Formula 1 Promoter of the Year in recognition of its outstanding delivery of the Grand Prix and continuous commitment to delivering an incredible sporting and entertainment event for our fans.

The 2024 race saw a circuit record 275,000 fans attend the Autodrome across the weekend to see McLaren's Lando Norris take his first Grand Prix victory. The Grand Prix attracted the largest US television audience of all time, with 3.1 million viewers tuning in to follow the action.

Built around the iconic Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, home of the Miami Dolphins, the ATP and WTA Miami Open, and seven matches at next year's FIFA World Cup, the 5.41 km circuit has 19 corners and 3 straights, with drivers hitting an estimated top speed of 320 km/h. Max Verstappen won the inaugural race in 2022 and followed it up with another victory in 2023, before Norris took the chequered flag last year.

"In just three years, the Miami Grand Prix has established itself as one of the most important and spectacular events on our calendar," said Stefano Domenicali, "an extraordinary example of quality and vision that truly represents the spirit and ambition of Formula 1 in the United States.

"Extending this agreement until 2041 is a strategic milestone of enormous importance, which strengthens our presence in America and consolidates the ever-deepening bond with our fan base there, which is constantly growing and passionate like never before.

"Miami is not only an extraordinary city, but also a truly global sporting hub, energetic, dynamic and culturally vibrant. All this would not have been possible without the far-sighted vision and tireless commitment of Stephen Ross and Tom Garfinkel, to whom I extend my sincere gratitude for the leadership, support and dedication with which they have helped transform the Miami Grand Prix into a world-class event."

"Securing a 10-year extension with Formula 1 through 2041 is an extraordinary milestone for all of us at South Florida Motorsports," added Tom Garfinkel, Managing Partner of the Miami Grand Prix, "and a true testament to the hard work of our team, the strength of our partnerships, the support of our community and the growth of the sport in the United States. To have been granted this extension after only our third event speaks to what we have felt from the very beginning - the Miami Grand Prix is here to stay.

"I want to thank Stefano Domenicali and Formula 1 for believing in our vision, as well as Stephen Ross for his investment and commitment to growing this event. From day one, our goal has been to create a world-class race that also reflects the spirit of Miami — vibrant, inclusive and culturally significant. This long-term commitment allows us to continue innovating, investing in the fan experience and deepening our impact across South Florida."

The news comes at a time the future of a number of popular, long-established tracks such as Imola, Barcelona and Spa remain in doubt.

Fact is, if the sport continues in its current direction, will it still be around in 2041? Will anyone truly care?