C6 compound to make its debut at Imola

The most significant change for both the forthcoming Miami and Emilia Romagna events is that the compounds are a step softer than last year.

For the first of this year's three Grands Prix to be held in the US, the selection is the C3 as hard, the C4 as medium and the C5 as soft, the same choice as in Melbourne and Jeddah.

Moving on to the first race to be held in Europe this season, the new-for-2025 C6, the softest of all the compounds in this year's range, will be making its debut, obviously running the red band. It joins the C5 as medium and the C4 as hard.

"When we began planning the production and shipment of tyres for the first few races, we aimed to run all the compounds in the new range during the early part of the season, as they feature circuits with very different characteristics," explained Mario Isola. "This would help us gather as much useful data as possible as quickly as possible to inform our selections for the second half of the year.

"For 2025, we have a wider range of options compared to last year: there is more effective spacing between the various compounds in terms of performance and, overall, they seem to be less prone to both tread surface overheating and graining. This also allows us to experiment with new solutions, making choices that can lead to a variety of valid strategies, both in terms of tyre usage and number of pit stops."

In Miami and Imola last year, the most common strategy was a one-stop, as was also the case in Jeddah. For these three consecutive Grands Prix, Pirelli has chosen to go one step softer.

"We are well aware that teams and drivers have become very adept at managing and looking after their tyres to get the best possible race result, and that the drivers always want to push to the limit," Isola continued.

"We had further confirmation of this in Suzuka, where, even in a race that wasn't particularly exciting in terms of on-track action, everyone said they were pleased to be able to continually get their lap times down right to the end of each stint.

"However," he added, "we must balance this with the shared desire among all key stakeholders in our sport to create the conditions for unpredictable and spectacular races. Tyres and their behaviour are an important part of that picture and as a partner of Formula 1, we want to be proactive in this regard."