Saudi Arabian Grand Prix: Race team notes - Pirelli

Oscar Piastri won the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, his third win from the five Grands Prix this year.

He now also leads the Drivers' championship, the first time an Australian has done so since the 2010 Japanese Grand Prix, when that honour fell to Mark Webber, Piastri's manager.

Four teams have now won this race, with Red Bull having three victories to its name, while McLaren joins Mercedes with one. This was the Woking squad's fourth win of the year, its 193rd in total.

Max Verstappen claimed his third podium finish of the season with today's second place finish, meaning he has always been a top three finisher in Jeddah with two wins and three second places. Charles Leclerc was third for Ferrari, his third podium here, with one second place and two thirds in the past two years.

There were few surprises on the grid, with just four drivers (Norris, Stroll, Hadjar and Hulkenberg) choosing to run the Hard for the first stint with the other 16 all going for the Medium. Three of these (Doohan, Ocon and Bortoleto) then immediately made the most of the first lap Safety Car following the collision between Gasly and Tsunoda, to switch to the Hard.

The strategies chosen matched our pre-race expectations, both in terms of the number of stops and the timing of the pit stop windows. Of the top teams, the only ones that tried something different were Leclerc, who went as long as possible on his first stint on Mediums (lap 29), and Norris who started on the Hard, pitting on lap 34. In fact, the longest stint of 49 laps was completed by Ocon (Haas), who having stopped at the very beginning, then went all the way to the chequered flag.

Mario Isola: "This Grand Prix matched our pre-race expectations in terms of tyre performance and the way the strategies worked. Despite bringing a softer trio of compounds compared to last year, and with track temperatures on average 7 °C higher, degradation on the C3 and C4 was very minimal. It meant that, given how evenly matched are the teams, the way the race played out was the natural outcome.

"We only saw a few cases of blistering on the left front, but not enough to impact tyre performance in a significant way. As for overheating, some cars struggled a bit, but it was to be expected with these temperatures and on a track where the tyres never get a chance to "breathe".

"Now we have the first chance to catch our breath before heading for another continent, as we prepare to race in the USA for the first time this season, in Miami. At a track with very different characteristics to this one, we will have the same selection of dry tyre compounds as were used here in Jeddah, and yet again that will be a step softer than last year's race. It will be interesting to see how the teams deal with that, especially as it will be the second Sprint weekend of the year."