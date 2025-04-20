Stewards explain Verstappen penalty

The Jeddah stewards have explained the penalty that saw Max Verstappen hit with a 5s penalty.

Having reviewed positioning/marshalling system data, video, timing, telemetry and in-car video evidence, they determined that Oscar Piastri's car had its front axle at least alongside the mirror of the Red Bull prior to and at the apex of Turn 1 when trying to overtake on the inside.

In fact, they said, Piastri was alongside Verstappen at the apex.

Based on the Driver's Standards Guidelines, it was therefore Piastri's corner and he was entitled to be given room.

However, Verstappen then left the track and gained a lasting advantage that was not given back. He remained in front of Piastri and sought to build on the advantage.

Ordinarily, the baseline penalty for leaving the track and gaining a lasting advantage is 10 seconds, explained the stewards. However, given that this was a first corner incident on the opening lap, they considered that to be a mitigating circumstance and instead imposed a 5 second time penalty.

