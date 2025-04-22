Site logo

Saudi Arabian Grand Prix: Fastest Race Laps

NEWS STORY
22/04/2025

Fastest times posted by each driver during the STC Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

Pos Name Team Lap Time Gap
1 Norris McLaren 41 1:31.778 150.485 mph
2 Leclerc Ferrari 49 1:32.192 0.414
3 Piastri McLaren 50 1:32.228 0.450
4 Verstappen Red Bull 49 1:32.280 0.502
5 Antonelli Mercedes 50 1:32.396 0.618
6 Sainz Williams 50 1:32.466 0.688
7 Hamilton Ferrari 43 1:32.600 0.822
8 Stroll Aston Martin 44 1:32.745 0.967
9 Russell Mercedes 32 1:32.893 1.115
10 Lawson Racing Bulls 43 1:32.998 1.220
11 Alonso Aston Martin 49 1:33.009 1.231
12 Doohan Alpine 48 1:33.150 1.372
13 Bearman Haas 50 1:33.238 1.460
14 Hadjar Racing Bulls 39 1:33.257 1.479
15 Hulkenberg Stake 39 1:33.446 1.668
16 Albon Williams 47 1:33.477 1.699
17 Ocon Haas 47 1:34.309 2.531
18 Bortoleto Stake 39 1:34.447 2.669

Check out our Sunday gallery from Jeddah here.

