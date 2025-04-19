Site logo

Saudi Arabian Grand Prix: Qualifying - Times

NEWS STORY
19/04/2025

Times from today's qualifying session for the STC Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Verstappen Red Bull 1:27.294 158.215 mph
2 Piastri McLaren 1:27.304 0.010
3 Russell Mercedes 1:27.407 0.113
4 Leclerc Ferrari 1:27.670 0.376
5 Antonelli Mercedes 1:27.866 0.572
6 Sainz Williams 1:28.164 0.870
7 Hamilton Ferrari 1:28.201 0.907
8 Tsunoda Red Bull 1:28.204 0.910
9 Gasly Alpine 1:28.367 1.073
10 Norris McLaren No Time
11 Albon Williams 1:28.109
12 Lawson Racing Bulls 1:28.191
13 Alonso Aston Martin 1:28.303
14 Hadjar Racing Bulls 1:28.418
15 Bearman Haas 1:28.648
16 Stroll Aston Martin 1:28.645
17 Doohan Alpine 1:28.739
18 Hulkenberg Stake 1:28.782
19 Ocon Haas 1:29.092
20 Bortoleto Stake 1:29.462

READERS COMMENTS

 

Apexing, 44 minutes ago

"Wow, well done, Max. I couldn't watch it in the US. ESPN chose to air a women's softball game instead. I did not expect him to be in front of the McLarens! Tomorrow should be interesting!!"

