Saudi Arabian Grand Prix: Qualifying - Times

Times from today's qualifying session for the STC Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap 1 Verstappen Red Bull 1:27.294 158.215 mph 2 Piastri McLaren 1:27.304 0.010 3 Russell Mercedes 1:27.407 0.113 4 Leclerc Ferrari 1:27.670 0.376 5 Antonelli Mercedes 1:27.866 0.572 6 Sainz Williams 1:28.164 0.870 7 Hamilton Ferrari 1:28.201 0.907 8 Tsunoda Red Bull 1:28.204 0.910 9 Gasly Alpine 1:28.367 1.073 10 Norris McLaren No Time 11 Albon Williams 1:28.109 12 Lawson Racing Bulls 1:28.191 13 Alonso Aston Martin 1:28.303 14 Hadjar Racing Bulls 1:28.418 15 Bearman Haas 1:28.648 16 Stroll Aston Martin 1:28.645 17 Doohan Alpine 1:28.739 18 Hulkenberg Stake 1:28.782 19 Ocon Haas 1:29.092 20 Bortoleto Stake 1:29.462