Saudi Arabian Grand Prix: Saturday Free - Times

NEWS STORY
19/04/2025

Times from the final free practice session for the STC Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Norris McLaren 1:27.489 157.862 mph
2 Piastri McLaren 1:27.513 0.024
3 Russell Mercedes 1:28.116 0.627
4 Verstappen Red Bull 1:28.334 0.845
5 Leclerc Ferrari 1:28.372 0.883
6 Albon Williams 1:28.389 0.900
7 Sainz Williams 1:28.570 1.081
8 Gasly Alpine 1:28.625 1.136
9 Tsunoda Red Bull 1:28.670 1.181
10 Antonelli Mercedes 1:28.679 1.190
11 Hadjar Racing Bulls 1:28.769 1.280
12 Hamilton Ferrari 1:28.780 1.291
13 Lawson Racing Bulls 1:28.861 1.372
14 Alonso Aston Martin 1:28.888 1.399
15 Doohan Alpine 1:28.898 1.409
16 Bearman Haas 1:28.989 1.500
17 Hulkenberg Stake 1:29.220 1.731
18 Ocon Haas 1:29.336 1.847
19 Bortoleto Stake 1:29.410 1.921
20 Stroll Aston Martin 1:29.478 1.989

