Saudi Arabian Grand Prix: Saturday Free - Times

Times from the final free practice session for the STC Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap 1 Norris McLaren 1:27.489 157.862 mph 2 Piastri McLaren 1:27.513 0.024 3 Russell Mercedes 1:28.116 0.627 4 Verstappen Red Bull 1:28.334 0.845 5 Leclerc Ferrari 1:28.372 0.883 6 Albon Williams 1:28.389 0.900 7 Sainz Williams 1:28.570 1.081 8 Gasly Alpine 1:28.625 1.136 9 Tsunoda Red Bull 1:28.670 1.181 10 Antonelli Mercedes 1:28.679 1.190 11 Hadjar Racing Bulls 1:28.769 1.280 12 Hamilton Ferrari 1:28.780 1.291 13 Lawson Racing Bulls 1:28.861 1.372 14 Alonso Aston Martin 1:28.888 1.399 15 Doohan Alpine 1:28.898 1.409 16 Bearman Haas 1:28.989 1.500 17 Hulkenberg Stake 1:29.220 1.731 18 Ocon Haas 1:29.336 1.847 19 Bortoleto Stake 1:29.410 1.921 20 Stroll Aston Martin 1:29.478 1.989