Saudi Arabian Grand Prix: Power Unit elements

18/04/2025

Power unit elements used prior to the STC Saudi Arabian Grand Prix weekend.

Driver Car ICE TC MGU-H MGU-K ES CE EX
Piastri McLaren 1 1 1 1 1 1 1
Norris McLaren 1 1 1 1 1 1 1
Leclerc Ferrari 1 1 1 1 1 1 1
Hamilton Ferrari 1 1 1 1 1 1 1
Verstappen Red Bull 1 1 1 1 2 2 2
Tsunoda Red Bull 1 1 1 1 2 2 2
Russell Mercedes 1 1 1 1 2 2 1
Antonelli Mercedes 1 1 1 1 1 1 1
Stroll Aston Martin 1 1 1 1 1 1 1
Alonso Aston Martin 1 1 1 1 1 1 1
Gasly Alpine 1 1 1 1 1 1 1
Doohan Alpine 2 2 2 2 1 1 3
Ocon Haas 1 1 1 1 1 1 1
Bearman Haas 2 2 2 2 1 1 2
Hadjar RB 1 1 1 1 2 2 2
Lawson RB 2 2 2 2 2 2 2
Albon Williams 1 1 1 1 1 1 1
Sainz Williams 1 1 1 1 1 1 1
Hulkenberg Stake 1 1 1 1 1 1 1
Bortoleto Stake 1 1 1 1 1 1 1

Note: Drivers are limited to just four Internal Combustion Engines this season, also four Turbochargers, MGU-Hs and MGU-Ks and two Control Electrics and Energy Stores. In terms of exhaust systems, they are limited to 8 for the season.

