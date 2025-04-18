Saudi Arabian Grand Prix: Power Unit elements

Power unit elements used prior to the STC Saudi Arabian Grand Prix weekend.

Driver Car ICE TC MGU-H MGU-K ES CE EX Piastri McLaren 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 Norris McLaren 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 Leclerc Ferrari 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 Hamilton Ferrari 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 Verstappen Red Bull 1 1 1 1 2 2 2 Tsunoda Red Bull 1 1 1 1 2 2 2 Russell Mercedes 1 1 1 1 2 2 1 Antonelli Mercedes 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 Stroll Aston Martin 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 Alonso Aston Martin 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 Gasly Alpine 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 Doohan Alpine 2 2 2 2 1 1 3 Ocon Haas 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 Bearman Haas 2 2 2 2 1 1 2 Hadjar RB 1 1 1 1 2 2 2 Lawson RB 2 2 2 2 2 2 2 Albon Williams 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 Sainz Williams 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 Hulkenberg Stake 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 Bortoleto Stake 1 1 1 1 1 1 1

Note: Drivers are limited to just four Internal Combustion Engines this season, also four Turbochargers, MGU-Hs and MGU-Ks and two Control Electrics and Energy Stores. In terms of exhaust systems, they are limited to 8 for the season.