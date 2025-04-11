Bahrain Grand Prix: Power Unit elements

Power unit elements used prior to the Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix weekend.

Driver Car ICE TC MGU-H MGU-K ES CE EX Piastri McLaren 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 Norris McLaren 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 Leclerc Ferrari 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 Hamilton Ferrari 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 Verstappen Red Bull 1 1 1 1 1 1 2 Tsunoda Red Bull 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 Russell Mercedes 1 1 1 1 2 2 1 Antonelli Mercedes 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 Stroll Aston Martin 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 Alonso Aston Martin 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 Gasly Alpine 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 Doohan Alpine 2 2 2 2 1 1 3 Ocon Haas 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 Bearman Haas 2 2 2 2 1 1 2 Hadjar RB 1 1 1 1 1 1 2 Lawson RB 2 2 2 2 1 1 2 Albon Williams 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 Sainz Williams 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 Hulkenberg Stake 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 Bortoleto Stake 1 1 1 1 1 1 1