Drugovich set for FP1 outing Bahrain

Felipe Drugovich will replace Fernando Alonso's in the opening practice session at this weekend's Bahrain Grand Prix.

The Brazilian will take to the track for the 60-minute session, collecting crucial data and insights to support the team's race weekend preparations and providing Felipe with valuable track time. The session will contribute to Felipe's total mileage in Formula One machinery, which currently exceeds 9,100 km.

Felipe is well-acquainted with the 5.412 km circuit, having previously stood in for an injured Lance Stroll during 2023 pre-season testing at the same venue.

"I'm very happy to be getting out in the F1 car again, especially so early in the season," said Drugovich. "I've been preparing on the simulator to get a feel for the car, and Bahrain is a track I know well and really enjoy driving. I'm excited to contribute and give the team the data they need to perform at their best this weekend.

"Thanks to the whole team for their continued support."

"We're pleased to offer Felipe this opportunity to drive the AMR25 in Bahrain," added Andy Cowell. "He has been an integral part of our team's simulator programme at the AMRTC and consistently provides valuable and insightful feedback that helps drive the development of the car. Felipe is a trusted pair of hands, and we're confident he'll do a great job in FP1 and contribute to our preparations for the race weekend."