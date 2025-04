Aston Martin name will continue in F1, insists Stroll

Despite Aston Martin selling its stake in the F1 team, the name will continue as will the iconic British Racing Green livery.

Lawrence Stroll issued a brief statement confirming the fact, as Aston Martin AML seeks to raise 125m courtesy of the sale of its stake in the F1 team and additional funding from the Canadian and his consortium.

"These moves demonstrate that Aston Martin's place on the Formula 1 grid is as secure as ever," he insists. "AML recently re-committed to its long-term sponsorship and licensing agreement with AMF1, confirming that the legendary Aston Martin brand and its British racing green colours will compete in Formula One for decades to come."

The Canadian revealed that he has commissioned the investment bank Raine Group to find a buyer for Aston Martin's stake in the F1 team.

"Raine will work closely with AMF1's commercial chief Jeff Slack to secure a strategic investor who can add long-term value to the team and the brand," he said.

"Happily with the incoming demand, we could be very picky on who to sell this percentage to," he added in a subsequent interview with Bloomberg.

While confident for the F1 team's future, especially with Adrian Newey at work on the 2026 car, which will be powered by Honda, the Canadian is unhappy with the valuation of AML, and as a result it is claimed he is considering taking the car manufacturer private.

"The company is severely undervalued and its stock market valuation of around 650 million is a joke," he told Bloomberg.

Asked about taking the company private, he replied: "Could it be something for the future? Potentially, yes.

"Never say never," he added. "Is it on my radar screen to do in the next fortnight? No, but never say never."