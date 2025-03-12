Australian Grand Prix: Preview - Aston Martin

Ahead of his first Grand Prix as Aston Martin CEO and Team Principal, Andy Cowell discusses what the team has learnt about the AMR25, Adrian Newey's first days with the team, the magic of racing in Melbourne and why 10 milliseconds could make all the difference this weekend.

It's been almost 100 days since we last went racing. How excited are you and the team for the new season to start?

Andy Cowell: "We're all excited to be in Australia and experience the thrill of our first race of the season. Naturally, we cannot wait to hit the track with the AMR25; we're racers - competing on the track is where we want to be."

How will what we've learnt about the AMR25 in pre-season testing shape our approach in Melbourne?

AC: "We did a considerable number of tests to understand different aerodynamic and setup options, which has provided a huge amount of clarity going into the Australian Grand Prix. We've established a clear direction to take with the car setup at Albert Park Circuit and that's testament to the diligent testing and analysis we did in Bahrain.

"Our learnings from Bahrain will also be pivotal in guiding our development direction for the AMR25. Last year, we started positively but then drifted away from the frontrunners as the season progressed. We won the World Championship for the most updates in 2024, but those updates didn't deliver the laptime. This is an area we need be much better at this year."

The greatest technical mind in the history of the sport, Adrian Newey, has officially started his role as Managing Technical Partner. What have his first few days with the team involved?

AC: "There's been huge interest in Adrian's arrival but he's not one for great ceremony. He walked into his office at the AMR Technology Campus, put his briefcase down, and was in a concept meeting almost straight away, discussing an area of the car.

"He's embedded himself immediately. He's met all our exec team and quickly immersed himself with our engineers, attentively listening to what people are saying about the work they've done.

"Ultimately, he's an engineer helping engineer our race cars. He's just rolled his sleeves up and got straight into the job. He's asking questions, he's offering opinions and he's bringing a fresh perspective. We're delighted to have him."

2025 is tipped to be one of the closest-fought F1 seasons. What's your assessment of the competitive nature of the sport and what opportunities does that provide to our team?

AC: "This is the last year of this current regulation set, so there's been zero regulation change through the winter and a high degree of mechanical carryover. When there's such stability in F1, car performance naturally converges.

"The field was tightly packed at the end of last year, and our pre-season testing analysis shows that it's going to be exceptionally close from the off this season.

"It's likely we'll often see as little as 10 milliseconds determining who progresses through the different stages in Qualifying. When you're chasing such fine margins, factors like setup, tyre preparation and the execution of changing from one tyre set to another, and finding a gap on track so that the drivers are not impeded or driving in dirty air will all be crucial. Everything needs to be perfect.

"Those 10 milliseconds have a bearing on the race too - they can make or break your weekend. Even with the DRS, it can be difficult to overtake so every position gained in Qualifying really matters.

"The challenge is to maximise the setup of the car that we put on the track for Free Practice One and refine it right up to Qualifying. Then, in the excitement and pressure of an intense Qualifying session, we need to seize the opportunity to move up the grid through perfect execution, rather than others seizing the opportunity that we've provided to them."

This weekend marks your first as Team Principal. What will your role involve trackside?

AC: "I'm there to support and help the team in any way I can, making sure we get the very best from ourselves each race weekend. This sport is about maximising the number of points we take home from any given Grand Prix.

"The two races that I attended last year and pre-season testing in Bahrain have shown me that we have a great team of people that work brilliantly together. I'm looking forward to seeing more of that this weekend and over the season.

"There's a handful of new people in the team and some in new positions, but they were all bedding in well in Bahrain and they know what to do. My task is to ensure we're optimising everything and that everyone in the team has the tools they need to get the job done."

Aside from Lance and Fernando, Aston Martin Aramco driver squad member Jak Crawford is also in action this weekend in Formula Two. How closely will you be monitoring his progress this year?

AC: "I'm excited to see what Jak does this year.

"He is a very capable driver and an enthusiastic young man. I only met him a couple of times last year so I'm looking forward to spending more time with him this season and providing any support I can throughout his campaign, which I hope is successful for him."

The Australian Grand Prix is one of the most popular on the calendar. Is it one you particularly look forward to?

"I've visited Melbourne many times and have very happy memories of the city and the circuit. Albert Park is an amazing venue for a Grand Prix. It's remarkable that such a high-speed race can be held there, with cars flashing past the trees and around the lake.

"Australians are very passionate about motorsport and there's something quite magical about the fact that we've created a racing car in the United Kingdom and then, for the first race, we're going to the other side of the planet, shipping it all the way there and setting up in a matter of days.

"It's been a monumental effort from everyone in the team over the winter, as ever, to get to the first Grand Prix. Now it's time to go racing."