Australian Grand Prix: Preview - Alpine

BWT Alpine Formula One Team heads to Albert Park, Melbourne for the opening round of the 2025 FIA Formula One World Championship, the Australian Grand Prix.

Oliver Oakes, Team Principal: "After weeks of preparation, now we head to Australia for the opening race of the season. It is always a good time when racing begins as all teams and every driver lays down a mark and we will really see where we stand. We are well prepared, we had a productive three days testing in Bahrain and I know both Pierre and Jack are more than ready to get going now and do their talking on the track. It's Jack's home race so it will no doubt be a special occasion for him. As ever, we will aim to build up our race weekend step by step and then see what the outcome is by Sunday when it counts. I'm very proud of everyone's efforts and now that must continue and we must stay motivated as we begin the long, 24-race season where there is plenty at stake."

Pierre Gasly: "I'm really excited to get the season started - my third with the team. I know the team inside out and I feel we've built momentum with a lot of positive changes and improvements throughout. There's a real buzz around the place and I'm eager to hit the track and see where we stand. Starting the season in Melbourne is always a challenge with the travel and time difference, but it's such a cool event. It's Jack's home race, so it'll be extra special for him. Albert Park is a unique street circuit, bumpy and tricky, and the first few races of the year are always unpredictable because the tracks are all so different. In a tight midfield battle, consistency will be key. Last year, we started the season in a tough place, but the way we turned things around was really impressive. I haven't seen a transformation like that within a season before. Long term, we're here to compete at the front. It will take time, but I truly believe we're heading in the right direction. I can't wait to get the season started in Melbourne and to see how we perform against the competition."

Jack Doohan: "I cannot wait to kick off the 2025 Formula One season and doing it on home turf in Australia makes it even more special. Starting my full-time rookie season in Albert Park is a dream come true and the support from the fans will be incredible so I will be soaking up every moment. I have worked so hard for this opportunity, now it is about working closely with the team and ensuring I extract the absolute maximum from the car. Albert Park is a tricky circuit, it is part street track, part permanent circuit, which makes it unique. The surface can be slippery, and getting into a rhythm early is key. A strong start to the season is always important, so I am hoping we can put everything together and kick things off the right way. It is hard to predict exactly where we will be in terms of performance until we get out on track in Melbourne, but our goal is to optimise every aspect of the car and put ourselves in the best possible position."