Colapinto an "important asset" for Alpine, says Briatore

Though seemingly still part of Williams future, Flavio Briatore insists that Franco Colapinto is one of Alpine's most important assets.

A product of the Grove outfit's young driver programme, with Alex Albon and Carlos Sainz driving for the team this season, Williams was unable to fine the Argentine hot-shot an alternative berth.

Then along came Alpine who signed him as a reserve driver, thereby risking destabilising Jack Doohan who is on the verge of his debut season.

Talking to Argentine broadcaster Eltrece, Briatore continues to 'big-up' the youngster, who, according to Williams, is still contractually tied to the Grove outfit.

"He's quick. He's a very, very good driver," said the Italian. "He needs some experience, but we believe in Franco.

"We were fighting to have Franco in the team," he added. "And for the future, Franco is one of the most important assets for us.

"He's a nice guy, and he respects the sponsors," he continued. "He has a very good conversation with all the engineering. He's working very hard in this moment with us. I'm very happy."

Asked if he believes the Argentine will race for Alpine this season, at a time some sections of the media claim that Doohan is only guaranteed a certain number of races, Briatore said: "The promise is we will try all the best to put Franco in the position to do the job. This is what we need to be doing. We do all the effort with the engineers to make sure he has the right car to do the job. And after that, we'll see."

Seemingly, the French team has learned nothing from the last few seasons, seasons in which they lost, due to their internal, political machinations the likes of Oscar Piastri and Fernando Alonso - and that's just the drivers - in apparent pursuit of further (Argentine) sponsors Briatore risks causing further damage.

Meanwhile, Colapinto told Telenoche why he opted to leave Williams - even though seemingly he hasn't.

"In the end, Alpine was the best option, and the one that gave me more opportunities for a main driver seat in the future," he said.

"It's an honour and a motive of pride," he added, referring to working with Briatore. "He's the one who found Schumacher and Alonso. He's got a lot of history in F1 and he's going with his gut; he hasn't missed so far."