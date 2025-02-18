Williams reveals its 2025 livery

Atlassian Williams Racing has launched the livery which will adorn the FW47 this season.

The livery design chosen for the FW47 celebrates the partnership of two titans of their industries: Williams and new title partner, Atlassian. Featuring a gradient that symbolises a new era for the team, it transitions from traditional Williams navy at the front to Atlassian's signature blue on the engine cover. Subtle white and blue detailing pays homage to past liveries, ensuring a sense of continuity while introducing an evolved aesthetic.

As we honour F1's 75th anniversary, we pay tribute to our own long 48-year history within the sport. As an icon of Formula 1, we are on a mission to evolve and win further world titles. With nine Constructors' World Championships, seven Drivers' Championships and 114 race wins behind us, we have made history before as one of the top three most successful teams in the sport and are investing in what it takes to return to the front of the grid.

James Vowles, Team Principal: "Tonight was a truly special moment for Atlassian Williams Racing as we revealed the FW47 livery to the world at F1 75 Live. This car represents the dedication and hard work of every individual at HQ working tirelessly to get this team back where it deserves to be. Seeing the incredible support from our fans here, and around the world, reminds us why we do this — we're on this journey together. There's so much to look forward to this season, and we can't wait to hit the track and make you all proud."

Alex Albon: "Tonight was great! Unveiling our new Williams livery live at F1 75 Live was such a special moment and sharing it with all our fans made it even better. The car looks incredible, and I can't wait to get behind the wheel again in Bahrain soon. The energy from the fans tonight was unreal and we appreciate your support every step of the way. Let's keep pushing together!"

Carlos Sainz: "What an incredible night to unveil our FW47 livery and to see all the fans here with us at the O2 Arena for F1 75 Live! The energy, passion and support you showed us is what this sport is all about. We know we're on a journey but every day we are making steps to help bring Williams back to where it belongs, and we couldn't do it without you. We can't wait to hit the track in Bahrain and be sure we will give our best to have a great season together!"