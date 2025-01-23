Long-time McLaren tester joins Williams

After 15 years with McLaren, Oliver Turvey joins Williams as the Grove outfit's new test and development driver.



Turvey is a highly-respected figure in motorsport, bringing over 15 years of experience across Formula 1, Formula E, and Sports Car racing. In his new role, he will play a pivotal part in advancing Williams' development programmes and simulator operations to support race drivers Alex Albon and Carlos Sainz.

This will include developing Williams' state-of-the-art new driver-in-loop (DIL) simulator which will become operational later this year and is part of the team's plan to invest in the people, technology and infrastructure needed to move up the grid.

A recipient of the prestigious Autosport BRDC Young Driver of the Year Award and a Le Mans 24 Hours winner, Turvey has spent the last 15 years as a test and development driver at McLaren, honing his expertise and helping to develop the team into title winners.

Alongside this, he has maintained an active racing career, further solidifying his reputation as a versatile and skilled driver. A Cambridge engineering graduate, his blend of competitive experience and engineering education uniquely equips him to contribute to the team's ongoing progression ahead of major regulation changes in 2026.

"We're very happy to welcome Oliver to the team," said Sporting Director, Sven Smeets. "He brings a vast amount of experience and expertise that will be invaluable to our progression as we continue to strengthen the team across the board. The role of a test and development driver is vital to our journey back towards success, and I am confident that Oliver, who will join Harrison Scott, will result in a strong team developing the current and future cars."

"I am delighted to join Williams," said Turvey. "It's an honour to have the opportunity to join such an historic and successful team. I have long admired Williams and watching Damon Hill win the World Championship for them is a moment that inspired me as I began my own racing career in karting.

"The ambition and determination driving this project are incredibly inspiring, and I'm excited for the challenge ahead to help bring the team back to the top.

"It is a privilege to work alongside Alex and Carlos, who I consider two of the best drivers in F1. I look forward to using my experience as both a driver and engineer to work closely with the team at Grove to enhance the car's performance in the simulator and support the race team.

"I would like to thank James, Sven, and the Board for putting their trust in me. I will give everything I have to help the team achieve success."