Williams Academy recruits 11-year-old Kart star

Williams has announced British karting rising star Will Green as the newest member of its Driver Academy.

Green has grown up in the world of motorsport, driving a kart for the first time at just four years old. Since then, he has consistently delivered strong results across various karting series.

In 2023, at the age of 10, he secured an impressive second-place finish overall in the British IAME Mini Championship before going on to claim the title the following year. He has also excelled on the international stage, becoming the IAME Mini World Final Champion in 2023 and the IAME Mini European Champion in 2024.

As a Williams Racing Academy driver, he is set to receive training and guidance to nurture his skills and support his progression through the junior categories of motorsport.

He joins an expanding roster of future stars that Williams is investing in through its academy and builds on the team's tradition of giving young talent a path into F1, most recently seeing Franco Colapinto graduate from the Academy to an F1 race seat.

The academy aims to support drivers throughout every stage of the motorsport ladder, working with them on and off the track to develop the necessary skills to race at the highest level.

"I'm incredibly excited to be given this opportunity," said Green. "I'm looking forward to the chance to further excel in my racing career and rise through the ranks, with the goal to one day reach F1."

"Investing in the next generation is at the heart of our approach at Williams," added Sven Smeets, Williams Sporting Director, "and we're thrilled to welcome Will to the academy.

"He has demonstrated impressive consistency at this early stage of his career and has shown strong progress in his racing. We're looking forward to supporting Will's growth as he continues to develop in 2025 and beyond."