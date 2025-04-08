Bahrain Grand Prix: Preview - Haas

MoneyGram Haas F1 Team's 2025 FIA Formula 1 World Championship season continues with Round 4, the Bahrain Grand Prix, at the Bahrain International Circuit.

Bahrain was Formula 1's first venture to the Gulf region in 2004 and the venue is now entering its third decade on the schedule. Bahrain has opened Formula 1's season for the last four years but for 2025 switches to the fourth round due to the timing of Ramadan. Nonetheless, the field already has experience of BIC in 2025 after it held the sole three-day pre-season test in late February, where Esteban Ocon and Oliver Bearman put the first miles on the VF-25 in atypically chilly weather.

The 5.4km circuit acts as a stern test of a car's ability, with BIC featuring long straights, heavy braking areas, and several traction zones that punish rear tires. Crosswinds can also be a factor at the circuit, adding to the challenge of unlocking the ideal car balance, while track conditions can vary owing to qualifying and the race taking place at dusk, often in cooling temperatures.

MoneyGram Haas F1 Team heads to Bahrain in sixth position in the Constructors' Championship, on 15 points, following back-to-back points finishes across grands prix in China and Japan. Ocon has participated in eight grands prix in Bahrain and scored his maiden career podium at the 2020 Sakhir Grand Prix, which was held on the outer layout, finishing the race in second position. Bearman has Formula 1 experience of Bahrain from pre-season testing, and has raced at the circuit in FIA Formula 2 and FIA Formula 3.

MoneyGram Haas F1 Team Reserve Driver Ryo Hirakawa will get behind the wheel of the VF-25, replacing Ollie Bearman in FP1, in the first of four scheduled practice outings this season.

Ayao Komatsu, Team Principal: "We come back to Bahrain, the venue of pre-season testing and even though it was only five weeks ago that we were last here, a lot has happened during that time, as usual in Formula 1. We had our low in Australia, followed by a double points finish in Shanghai, and a P10 in Suzuka. I feel we're coming back here with a much better understanding of the car, and actually as a better team. I'm looking forward to seeing how the new parts that we brought to Suzuka perform here. We will have Ryo Hirakawa making his FP1 debut with us. We were very impressed with him when he drove for us in Abu Dhabi, so it's great to welcome him back to the team. The Sakhir circuit always offers an exciting race at night with many overtakes, so we're looking forward to building on our solid performance last weekend."

Ollie Bearman: "I'm really excited to go back to Bahrain, it's the first track I'm returning to in Formula 1 after pre-season testing which was over a month ago now. It's going to be a good weekend, and the first night race of the season which will be fun, hopefully it's a great filling to this triple-header sandwich."

Esteban Ocon: "Bahrain is a special place for me. Firstly it's the home of Formula 1; coming here for testing over the last seasons, and I got my first podium in Bahrain which will always bring memories when I go. It's a track that I enjoy, it has very special characteristics compared to other tracks; the degradation is very high, everyone knows it by heart, and it's a test for us drivers physically with the heat but also with the cars. We usually know what to expect, but it's going to be an interesting test for us to go back there after testing and see what our true performance is."