Hirakawa joins Haas as reserve driver

Ryo Hirakawa has quit Alpine to join Haas as its official reserve driver, the youngster set to participate in four FP1 sessions throughout the season.

The Japanese driver, who replace Jack Doohan in the Alpine at Suzuka on Friday, and currently competes for Toyota GAZOO Racing in the World Endurance Championship, joins the American team following a successful outing at the post-season test in Abu Dhabi last December where he drove the VF-24.

Having participated in several FP1 outings with F1 teams, from 2024 to as recently as last weekend, Hirakawa brings experience from across the paddock, and is scheduled to get behind the wheel of the VF-25 at four FP1 sessions this season.

Taking over driving duties from Oliver Bearman for FP1 this weekend in Bahrain, and again in Mexico later in the season, team-mate Esteban Ocon will then vacate his seat for free practice sessions for Hirakawa in Spain and Abu Dhabi.

The 2022 Le Mans winner, and two-time Hypercar Champion has experience over multiple disciplines; including Super Formula, Super GT and the World Endurance Championship.

"I'm excited to join Haas, I really appreciate this opportunity, and I'm really looking forward to a new journey with the team," said Hirakawa. "I'm driving my first FP1 session in Bahrain, so for me to have driven at two race weekends in a row is exciting, and I can't wait to get to Bahrain.

"I would like to thank Komatsu-san, MoneyGram Haas F1 Team, Morizo-san (Akio Toyoda, Chairman of Toyota Motor Corporation) and Toyota GAZOO Racing for this opportunity, it's a new challenge for me and I can't wait to get started."

"It's great to welcome Ryo to Haas and have his experience bolster our knowledge and understanding of the VF-25," added Ayao Komatsu. "His feedback was very detailed at the post-season test last year, so being able to provide Ryo valuable track time across four different circuits this year will help the entire team.

"As part of our collaboration with Toyota GAZOO Racing, it's great to welcome new talent into the team - it's a real pleasure to work with a racer of his driving acumen."