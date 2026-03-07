Australian Grand Prix: Saturday Free - Times

Times from the final free practice session for the Qatar Airways Australian Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Tyre Time Gap 1 Russell Mercedes S 1:19.053 149.350 mph 2 Hamilton Ferrari S 1:19.669 0.616 3 Leclerc Ferrari S 1:19.827 0.774 4 Piastri McLaren S 1:20.087 1.034 5 Hadjar Red Bull S 1:20.137 1.084 6 Verstappen Red Bull S 1:20.197 1.144 7 Antonelli Mercedes S 1:20.324 1.271 8 Norris McLaren S 1:20.443 1.390 9 Bortoleto Audi S 1:20.459 1.406 10 Bearman Haas S 1:20.778 1.725 11 Lindblad Racing Bulls S 1:20.838 1.785 12 Lawson Racing Bulls H 1:20.890 1.837 13 Ocon Haas S 1:20.983 1.930 14 Hulkenberg Audi S 1:21.067 2.014 15 Gasly Alpine S 1:21.071 2.018 16 Colapinto Alpine S 1:21.413 2.360 17 Albon Williams S 1:21.664 2.611 18 Alonso Aston Martin S 1:22.720 3.667 19 Bottas Cadillac S 1:23.514 4.461 20 Perez Cadillac M 1:24.397 5.344