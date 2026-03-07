Site logo

Australian Grand Prix: Saturday Free - Times

NEWS STORY
07/03/2026

Times from the final free practice session for the Qatar Airways Australian Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Tyre Time Gap
1 Russell Mercedes S 1:19.053 149.350 mph
2 Hamilton Ferrari S 1:19.669 0.616
3 Leclerc Ferrari S 1:19.827 0.774
4 Piastri McLaren S 1:20.087 1.034
5 Hadjar Red Bull S 1:20.137 1.084
6 Verstappen Red Bull S 1:20.197 1.144
7 Antonelli Mercedes S 1:20.324 1.271
8 Norris McLaren S 1:20.443 1.390
9 Bortoleto Audi S 1:20.459 1.406
10 Bearman Haas S 1:20.778 1.725
11 Lindblad Racing Bulls S 1:20.838 1.785
12 Lawson Racing Bulls H 1:20.890 1.837
13 Ocon Haas S 1:20.983 1.930
14 Hulkenberg Audi S 1:21.067 2.014
15 Gasly Alpine S 1:21.071 2.018
16 Colapinto Alpine S 1:21.413 2.360
17 Albon Williams S 1:21.664 2.611
18 Alonso Aston Martin S 1:22.720 3.667
19 Bottas Cadillac S 1:23.514 4.461
20 Perez Cadillac M 1:24.397 5.344

LATEST NEWS

more news >

RELATED ARTICLES

LATEST IMAGES

galleries >
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images

POST A COMMENT

sign in

or Register for a Pitpass ID to have your say

Please note that all posts are reactively moderated and must adhere to the site's posting rules and etiquette.

Post your comment

post comment

READERS COMMENTS

 

No comments posted as yet, would you like to be the first to have your say?

Share this page

X

close

Copyright © Pitpass 2002 - 2026. All rights reserved.

about us  |  advertise  |  contact  |  privacy & security  |  rss  |  terms