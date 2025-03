Japanese Grand Prix: Preview - Haas

Round 3 of the 2025 FIA Formula 1 World Championship season takes MoneyGram Haas F1 Team to the Suzuka International Racing Course, for the Japanese Grand Prix.

Japan first joined Formula 1's schedule in 1976, at Fuji Speedway, but after its sophomore event it was another decade before the championship returned to the nation, this time at Suzuka. The venue was immediately revered by drivers and soon became a regular title-deciding venue, with the Japanese GP placed towards the end of the campaign, and the likes of Ayrton Senna, Michael Schumacher and Mika Häkkinen all sealing Drivers' Championships at Suzuka. In 2024, the Japanese Grand Prix moved from fall to spring, as part of Formula 1's efforts to better regionalize its calendar, and the event now coincides with the country's famed sakura season.

Suzuka is the only figure-of-eight circuit on the Formula 1 calendar and the track is universally acclaimed by drivers. The 5.8km track carves its way through the undulating Japanese countryside, with high-speed sections and quick changes of direction, while minor errors are punished thanks to the proximity of grass, gravel and barriers. A strong aerodynamic package is vital to contend with Suzuka's high-speed sweeps, as is driver confidence in the car, while the circuit is also tough on tires thanks to the high-energy loads, resulting in Pirelli nominating its hardest compounds. That also places a greater emphasis on grid position, owing to the desire for clear air, while Suzuka's narrow nature means passing opportunities can be at a premium. Segments of the track have also undergone a resurfacing since the 2024 running of the event.

MoneyGram Haas F1 Team is striving to maintain its strong form from the last event in China, which resulted in fifth for Esteban Ocon and eighth for Oliver Bearman, giving the team a haul of 14 points and a position of sixth in the Constructors' Championship.

Ocon has contested five grands prix at Suzuka and has so far taken a best of fourth in the rain-hit shortened race in 2022. Bearman has never before raced at Suzuka but participated in a Super Formula test at the circuit in December 2024 to greater familiarize himself with its layout as part of his preparations for the season.

To celebrate the official launch of cherry blossom season in Japan, MoneyGram Haas F1 Team is paying homage to the "sakura" with a bespoke livery for the Japanese Grand Prix. The popular spring flower motif will feature across the VF-25 and digital assets throughout race week.

Ayao Komatsu, Team Principal: "After a very successful weekend in Shanghai, we're energized to come to Japan. Suzuka is a very challenging circuit both for drivers and engineers to setup the car right. Even though we raced competitively in Shanghai, we know that we still carry a fundamental car issue that was exposed in Melbourne. We're going into this weekend with our eyes wide open to tackle any challenges we might face and aim to get the best out of the VF-25 and our drivers."

Ollie Bearman: "I'm really excited to race in Japan. The track looks fantastic and our partnership with Toyota GAZOO Racing it's going to be a great event for the whole team. I was lucky enough to drive the Super Formula car around Suzuka, and that track comes alive. It was great experience and the fans were fantastic. To have all that support - at just a test - was amazing so I can't wait to see everyone again. the track looks like a highlight, I'm really looking forward to this one."

Esteban Ocon: "Personally, I'm so happy to be back and race in Japan again this weekend. The fans here are incredible, always so passionate and knowledgeable about our sport. I've seen some very creative outfits over the years, and the people are always so kind with gifts and their support in general.

"In terms of the track itself, and I say this often, Suzuka is for me the best circuit on the calendar. There's so much to like about this circuit, particularly the first sector, which is incredibly fast and flowing. You have to be really committed and precise in your driving, in qualifying especially, and that's what makes it extra special and rewarding when you put in a good lap. I also love the history and old-school feel of the track and, when you add such fantastic fans, it really makes it a highlight of our season to race in Japan. I've had some good results here in the past, such as P4 in 2022, and we hope to be able to be in the mix to fight for another strong result this weekend and start this triple-header in a positive way."