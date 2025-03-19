Chinese Grand Prix: Preview - Williams

Alex Albon: Australia was a really strong way to start the year with a great result for the team.

We need to build on this momentum and pick up where we left off going into China this weekend. It's the first Sprint weekend of the year so we all need to be on our A game and maximise what we have. Banking as many points as we did so early on in the season is important, so we'll keep pushing, keep learning and hopefully keep delivering.

Carlos Sainz: Australia was a great start to the season for the team, although it proved more challenging for me. We will take all our learnings from Melbourne and focus our attention on China; our first Sprint event of the season and a good opportunity to get my season going. The track is quite unique and includes one of the longest straights of the season, so it's a new challenge for the car's characteristics around these different track layouts. The Sprint weekend means we only have one Practice session, which is maybe not ideal this early in the season. However, there are more opportunities to score some points which becomes a big motivation. Can't wait to jump back in the car again!