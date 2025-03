Chinese Grand Prix: Preview - McLaren

Lando Norris: "It's great to go into the second race of the season as a race winner. Shanghai is up next and the first Sprint weekend of the season.

"We started the season really well, so now we need to put our heads down and keep learning to get consistent results. It's a long season ahead and I'm excited to see what we can do. The support from the fans in China was great last year, so I'm excited to race in front of them all again. Let's go!"

Oscar Piastri: "I can't wait to get back racing straight away this weekend. I had a very encouraging week in Melbourne and it was almost a special result. The speed was really promising and it fills me with a lot of confidence moving forward.

"It's a Sprint weekend too so more opportunities to score points. I'm looking forward to attacking the weekend."

Andrea Stella, Team Principal: "Following a victory in the first race of the season, we now immediately shift focus to the Chinese Grand Prix. As the first Sprint event of 2025, we know it offers more opportunity to score points, but it also provides the challenge of trying to maximise our learnings in the new car with reduced practice time.

"The team have built a quick car, which has given us a competitive start to the season. Both Lando and Oscar performed excellently in Melbourne, but we must remain grounded and continue to learn as we haven't seen everything our competitors have to offer. We'll give it our all once again."

Shanghai International Circuit

Race laps: 56

Circuit length: 5.451km/ 3.387 miles

Total race distance: 305.066km/ 189.559 miles

Number of corners: 16 (9 right, 5 left)



Allocated tyre compounds: Hard: C2, Medium: C3 and Soft: C4