"We're free to race," insists Norris

"There are clearly rules we cannot cross," admits pole-man Lando Norris as he confirms that Papaya Rules still apply.

While George Russell believes that such is McLaren's advantage the Woking team can already shift its focus to next year's car, the fact is that the biggest threat to the Woking team is its own drivers.

Both a very evenly matched, and both are determined to be top dog.

On several occasions last year one or the other was asked to defer to his teammate, something no driver likes to do, and neither will be willing to continue the practice going forwards.

However, over the decades the Woking team has seen its drivers rivalry end in tears and in a determined effort to ensure history doesn't repeat itself so -called Papayas Rules have been enforced whereby one driver is called on to do what is best for the team.

Admitting that this will continue, Norris insists that he and his teammate are still free to race.

"There's obviously been discussions, because we're prepared," the Briton told reporters. "We know we're going to have a lot more of this kind of thing over the course of the season and there are clearly rules we cannot cross.

"Both cars will always have to stay in the race... that kind of thing," he added.

"We're both competitors, that's clear," he continued. "We both want to fight for a win and fight for victories, that's clear. But there's boundaries, you know, around the car. It's just a little bit more space here and there. We're free to race, we're free to try and win races.

"What won us the Constructors' Championship last year was how we helped one another out, and how we kept things clean, there was order when there needed to be. But a lot of that was very much later in the season, when external things were happening. At the minute, there is none of that.

"It's good," he grinned, "we're both excited. Of course we'll have our morning talks, but we'll wait and see."

"We're free to race each other," added Piastri. "I obviously want to win the race as much as Lando does, I think he summed it up very well.

"I think in any team, not just McLaren, obviously the number one rule is to have no contact, and to give each other space," he continued. "That's no different.

"Obviously if there's opportunities for either of us to take advantage of certain situations, then we will. We're free to do that.

"Ultimately, we are racing for the team, it's a very important thing for us, and I think, we said numerous times last year, I think the teamwork that we showed as drivers but also as a team is what won us the Constructors' Championship last year.

"I think it's important to recognise that fact. I think obviously the car has been strong for a while now, but I think also the team is very strong. That's as good as I can put it."

Check out our Saturday gallery from Albert Park here.