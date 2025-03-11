Piastri extends contract with McLaren

McLaren has announced a multi-year extension of its partnership with Oscar Piastri.

The Australian joined the team in 2023 on a multi-year deal, which was quickly extended later that year to run until 2026. He has continually impressed throughout his career, quickly rising through the junior ranks as Formula 2 and Formula 3 Champion, before winning a Sprint race in his rookie season, while also finishing on the podium in Japan and Qatar.

In 2024, the 23-year-old won the Hungarian and Azerbaijan Grands Prix, also achieving podiums in Monaco, Austria, Belgium, Monza, Singapore and Qatar as well as a Sprint win in Qatar. He was the only driver to complete every racing lap of the 2024 season, finishing fourth in the Drivers' Championship in just his second year in F1. The results were a vital factor in the team's Constructors' Championship win.

Today's announcement, alongside the multi-year contract extensions of CEO Zak Brown, Team Principal Andrea Stella, Lando Norris and other senior team members, reaffirms the long-term stability of the Woking team in its pursuit of further championships.

"It's a great feeling knowing that I'm part of McLaren's long-term vision," said Piastri. "The team had the belief in me when we signed in 2022, and the journey we've gone on over the past two seasons to help return McLaren to the very top of the sport has been incredible.

"There are so many talented and special people working at the MTC who have helped me to become a Formula 1 race winner very early in my career. Therefore, I'm very proud to be continuing to represent this legendary team for many years to come.

"I'm excited to fight for the big prizes as a McLaren driver and after last year's fantastic achievements, it has made me even hungrier to stay at the sharp end."

"It's fantastic to confirm Oscar's extension," added Zak Brown. "Not only is he an incredibly talented driver, but his work ethic and cultural fit within the team made it a no-brainer to extend his time in papaya.

"We've got the best driver line-up on the grid, and in the past two seasons, we've seen how much of an asset to the team Oscar is both on and off track. He was absolutely fundamental in adding to our legacy with the 2024 Constructors' Championship last season, so we're all excited to see what we can do in the years to come as we continue to fight for World Championships together."

"Further extending our partnership with Oscar is a symbol of our belief and trust in him as a driver, as well as a reflection of our shared ambition to continue in our fight for Championships together," said Andrea Stella.

"It has been a pleasure working with Oscar throughout the past two seasons and he has continued to prove how impressive he is in terms of his talent, determination and work ethic as a driver and his contribution to our team and culture as a person.

"Alongside Lando, we have what we need locked in for the long term to keep pushing forward. I look forward to continuing to watch Oscar grow and develop as a driver and know that many successes lie ahead for him."