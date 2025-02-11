McLaren extends Prodromou's contract

McLaren has announced a multi-year extension of Peter Prodromou's contract as its Technical Director, Aerodynamics.

Playing an integral role in McLaren's Technical Executive Team, Prodromou was appointed as Technical Director, Aerodynamics in March 2023 and has been a key architect in the team's turnaround of the team, helping secure its ninth Constructors' Championship in 2024.

Prodromou originally joined McLaren as part of the design office in 1991 and went on to become a key member of the team's leadership structure, operating as Chief Aerodynamicist.

After a successful nine-year period at Red Bull as Head of Aerodynamics, he returned to McLaren in 2014 as Chief Engineer. With more than 30 years experience in F1, Prodromou is widely recognised as one of the finest aerodynamicists, best highlighted by the number of world championships he has won.

In the past year, the team have confirmed multi-year extensions for Lando Norris, Oscar Piastri and Team Principal, Andrea Stella and some other key senior members of the team. Today's announcement reaffirms the long-term stability of the team in its pursuit of further championships.

"I am delighted to continue my role as Technical Director, at McLaren," said Prodromou. "It is an honour to be part of such a collaborative team and contributing to this strong upwards trajectory. Following last season's success, I look forward to contributing further to our shared ambition of securing more world championships.

"I'm grateful to Zak and Andrea for their continued confidence in me, and also to all my colleagues in the team who have provided the highest class of support to me at a personal and professional level."

"It is my great privilege to confirm the extension of Peter's contract on a multi-year deal," said Andrea Stella. "The cultural, organisational and technical leadership Peter has brought has been invaluable, and he has been a key architect of the team's performance turnaround, on and off the track, securing the team's ninth Formula 1 Constructors' Championship.

"The journey we have been on together as a team, we could not have done without Peter, and we look forward to continuing our quest of fighting for further World Championships together. Thank you, Peter, for your commitment and dedication to McLaren, we are all proud to call you our teammate."