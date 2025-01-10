Aston Martin announces management restructure

Aston Martin has announced a restructuring of its senior management team, as Andy Cowell becomes new team principal.

For clarity of leadership and as part of a shift to a flatter structure, former Mercedes engine boss Cowell assumes the role of CEO and Team Principal with immediate effect. To deliver the best race car performance, the team's Aerodynamics, Engineering and Performance Departments have evolved to become separate, dedicated trackside and AMR Technology Campus-based teams with both reporting into Cowell.

Leading on the trackside team will be Mike Krack, as Chief Trackside Officer. Krack, who joined the team in 2022 as Team Principal, will continue to focus on getting the most performance out of the car at the racetrack.

The AMR Technology Campus-based team will be spearheaded by the team's new Chief Technical Officer, Enrico Cardile, with a team that can now focus 100% of its time on the competitive ingenuity challenge of creating a new race car. Enrico will oversee the architecture, design and build of new race cars.

Tom McCullough will remain with the Group in a leadership position, where he will play a critical role in the expansion of the team's broader range of racing categories. According to the team, he has contributed greatly to the performance trackside over his 11 years working at the team and most recently was a part of nine podiums in Aston Martin Aramco colours.

"I have spent the last three months understanding and assessing our performance," said Cowell, "and I've been incredibly impressed by the dedication, commitment and hard work of this team.

"With the completion of the AMR Technology Campus and our transition in 2026 to a full works team, alongside our strategic partners Honda and Aramco, we are on a journey to becoming a Championship-winning team.

"These organisational changes are a natural evolution of the multi-year plans that we have scheduled to make and I'm incredibly excited about the future."

And then there's the little matter of a certain Mr Newey.