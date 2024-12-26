Juncadella joins Aston Martin as simulator driver

Aston Martin has announced the signing of Daniel Juncadella as a simulator driver.

The 33-year-old Spaniard has extensive experience in single-seaters and Sports Cars, where he has most recently competed for TF Sport in the FIA World Endurance Championship.

He commenced his simulator duties in Silverstone during the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix weekend and has been supporting the team from its AMR Technology Campus.

He had previously worked with the Silverstone-based outfit as its reserve driver during the 2014 season.

"We are excited to welcome Daniel to the team," said Mike Krack. "The role of a simulator driver is an important one as his feedback from the simulator will have an impact on car development and our performances during race weekends.

"He brings a lot of skill and experience behind the wheel so we have no doubt that he will become a valuable asset for us."

"I'm really happy to be joining Aston Martin," added Juncadella. "The facilities at the AMRTC are really impressive and I can see the ambition and determination of everybody involved in this project. I look forward to supporting the team from the campus going forward."