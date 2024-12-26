Site logo

Juncadella joins Aston Martin as simulator driver

NEWS STORY
26/12/2024

Aston Martin has announced the signing of Daniel Juncadella as a simulator driver.

The 33-year-old Spaniard has extensive experience in single-seaters and Sports Cars, where he has most recently competed for TF Sport in the FIA World Endurance Championship.

He commenced his simulator duties in Silverstone during the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix weekend and has been supporting the team from its AMR Technology Campus.

He had previously worked with the Silverstone-based outfit as its reserve driver during the 2014 season.

"We are excited to welcome Daniel to the team," said Mike Krack. "The role of a simulator driver is an important one as his feedback from the simulator will have an impact on car development and our performances during race weekends.

"He brings a lot of skill and experience behind the wheel so we have no doubt that he will become a valuable asset for us."

"I'm really happy to be joining Aston Martin," added Juncadella. "The facilities at the AMRTC are really impressive and I can see the ambition and determination of everybody involved in this project. I look forward to supporting the team from the campus going forward."

LATEST NEWS

more news >

RELATED ARTICLES

LATEST IMAGES

galleries >
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images

POST A COMMENT

sign in

or Register for a Pitpass ID to have your say

Please note that all posts are reactively moderated and must adhere to the site's posting rules and etiquette.

Post your comment

post comment

READERS COMMENTS

 

No comments posted as yet, would you like to be the first to have your say?

Share this page

X

close

Copyright © Pitpass 2002 - 2024. All rights reserved.

about us  |  advertise  |  contact  |  privacy & security  |  rss  |  terms