Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: Race team notes - Aston Martin

Fernando Alonso: "It's been a positive end to the season for us with two races finishing in the points in Qatar and now here in Abu Dhabi.

"We had to execute a perfect race and we capitalised on some mistakes by our rivals around us. I'm looking forward to taking a break over the winter after the longest season in the sport's history. We can reset and learn from all of the difficulties and apply them to next season. We have some great new additions to welcome to the team in 2025 and I'm excited for what's to come."

Lance Stroll: "I had a good start to the race and made up four positions on the opening lap, but the car didn't have the performance to fight for much more today. After the pit stops, we just didn't have the pace to climb all the way back through the traffic into the points, but we made a few positions back passing [Jack] Doohan and [Yuki] Tsunoda. This wasn't the season we were hoping for, but we will be pushing hard to come back stronger next season. Thanks to the team for all their hard work over a challenging year."

Mike Krack, Team Principal: "A long season comes to an end in Abu Dhabi. We have finished P5 in the Constructors' championship. There are still positives to take from this year, especially as the midfield battle has been so close. Today we come away with a couple of hard-earned points for Fernando - a little reward for all the effort from everyone at Silverstone and trackside in Abu Dhabi. Lance battled well but didn't have the benefit of free air that Fernando did and so had the more difficult job of navigating traffic and managing tyres. He came out on top following a decisive move on Yuki [Tsunoda] towards the end of the race.

"Congratulations to McLaren on its constructors' championship - they've had an incredible season. I want to thank our drivers, our team trackside and back at the AMRTC. Together with our fantastic partners, colleagues, and importantly our fans you are what drives Aston Martin Aramco forward and it is a privilege to be a part of this great team."