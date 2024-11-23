Las Vegas Grand Prix: Qualifying team notes - Aston Martin

Fernando Alonso: "We have been uncompetitive the whole weekend so far and expected it to be a struggle heading into Qualifying.

"We have been struggling with the balance and managing the tyre temperatures in these colder conditions here in Las Vegas. We've had a few races of being uncompetitive now, but we need to improve and keep learning for next year. As we saw in last year's race anything can happen, so we will be ready to capitalise on any incidents or Safety Cars that come up."

Lance Stroll: "It was a really good effort from the team to get my car ready for Qualifying after the ERS failure. We managed to get out on track for one lap, but it's tricky when the tyre temperatures aren't there, and I got held with a bit of traffic at Turn 12. I think it'll be a tough day tomorrow. It's a race that requires a lot of tyre management and our car can be quite hard on tyres, but we'll see what we can do."

Mike Krack, Team Principal: "A tough evening under the lights in Las Vegas. We had an ERS failure on Lance's car which brought him to a stop on track in the final practice session. That put us under pressure to change the ERS pack in the short gap before qualifying. The mechanics did a fantastic job to get the car out for the final few moments of Q1. Lance only had time for one flying lap and he was always going to be up against it. Fernando's session was looking more promising until the cars ahead of him [Magnussen and Leclerc] caused a yellow flag which hampered his final effort. That's the way the cards are dealt sometimes. We believe we had the pace to be higher up the grid today. Let's see what tomorrow brings. There's a long street race ahead of us."