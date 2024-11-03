Sao Paulo Grand Prix: Race team notes - Aston Martin

Fernando Alonso: "All in all it was a tough day today.

"We had to change some components after the crash in Qualifying which meant the car was a little bit slower. We also had a brake issue after the restart. The car was really bouncing in the second half of the race - in other circumstances I would have stopped - but the mechanics did such a good job to get the car ready after the crash, so I finished the race for them. The triple-header has not been easy for us, with another one coming. We need to regroup and find some more performance."

Lance Stroll: "It was a really strange one. It felt like a brake failure because as soon as I touched the brakes it locked the rear axle and I was a passenger. I was stuck in the gravel and my race was done. It is such a shame because in a wet race like today anything can be possible, but we were not able to take those opportunities."

Mike Krack, Team Principal: "A trip to a special motorsport venue but a weekend to forget for our team. A point-less and brutal triple-header which takes its toll on the team working trackside and back at the AMRTC.

"Looking for the positives it was a Herculean effort by both car crews, with a reduced schedule, to get both cars onto the grid just in time today. Also a special mention for the FIA and F1 for being pragmatic and flexible with the schedule to allow the drivers and teams to put on a show for the passionate South American fans.

"On the formation lap, there seemed to be an issue with Lance's car under braking, he managed to get going but the AMR24 got beached in the heavy gravel bringing his day to a premature end. We will need to fully investigate what happened but it was unexpected.

"Fernando was in the points for most of the race but also locked the rears and was shuffled down to the back of the pack. He was in a lot of discomfort at the end of the race with the bumpy track so our priority is to make sure he is OK.

"Following our recent run of form, we have to take responsibility for not giving Lance and Fernando the car they deserve. They are being very patient but we are asking too much from them at the moment."