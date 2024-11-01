Sao Paulo Grand Prix: Practice & Sprint Shootout notes - Aston Martin

Fernando Alonso: "We didn't have the pace in Sprint Qualifying today.

"We had to make some changes to the car after Free Practice 1 due to the bumpy track conditions, which we knew would be detrimental to our pace. It's going to be difficult to score points tomorrow in the Sprint, so we have to keep ourselves focused on Sunday."

Lance Stroll: "I think everybody is suffering with the track conditions. It's very bumpy compared to previous years and that's having a big impact on things. It has not been easy to set the car up and we have tried a lot of things. Apart from that, we just didn't have the pace to fight for more today. Let's wait and see what we can do tomorrow and if we can find some more performance."